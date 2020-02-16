Hundreds of people packed the uMlazi W Community Hall in Durban for the funeral service of the “man who was not ashamed of being a transgender activist”.
Nombuso Cele said the suspect who killed her nephew “hated” him because he was gay.
She said on the day of the incident, last Thursday, Cele went to the local butchery close to his home to buy meat. She said that while he was waiting at the store, a taxi pulled over and a man jumped out and went straight up to Cele and started stabbing him.
“He was crying for help and asking why he was being stabbed. He begged and apologised to the suspect, but he continued stabbing him all over his face and back. He cried while the man continued to stab him most viciously,” said Nombuso.