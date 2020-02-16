KZN gender activist's horrific murder sparks cry for tolerance









Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Lindokuhle Cele, an LGBTQI gender activist who died after he was stabbed 21 times in full view of the public at an uMlazi butchery, was buried on Saturday. Hundreds of people packed the uMlazi W Community Hall in Durban for the funeral service of the “man who was not ashamed of being a transgender activist”. Nombuso Cele said the suspect who killed her nephew “hated” him because he was gay. She said on the day of the incident, last Thursday, Cele went to the local butchery close to his home to buy meat. She said that while he was waiting at the store, a taxi pulled over and a man jumped out and went straight up to Cele and started stabbing him. “He was crying for help and asking why he was being stabbed. He begged and apologised to the suspect, but he continued stabbing him all over his face and back. He cried while the man continued to stab him most viciously,” said Nombuso.

She said 23-year-old Cele was a well-known lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex activist and musician.

Nombuso Cele, centre, at the funeral service of her nephew Lindokuhle Cele. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Nombuso said Cele was covered with deep wounds in his head, face and abdomen.

She described him as a loving, humble person and a fashionista who admired stylish clothes.

“We loved him. We understood he did not choose to be gay when he grew up. Signs had been there since his birth.

“Who are we to judge others? Who are we to take the life of another person? His death should not be in vain after it has shaken the whole country. Unfortunately, he died just when his singing talent was blossoming.”

Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Weziwe Thusi, acting speaker of eThekwini Municipality, said the uMlazi community should be ashamed of people who harboured hatred towards gays. She said everyone had a right to life despite their differences.

“We are working together with LGBTQI activists to educate, to spread love, and support,” she said.

Lindo’s friend Nokukhanya Mathebula said when friends quarrelled he would come up with a solution to end the argument.

The 30-year-old suspect, Mvuyisi Mabhuda Moguda, is expected back in court tomorrow for a bail application.

Sunday Tribune