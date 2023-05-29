KZN government heads no-show at meeting with German delegation

HIGH-RANKING KwaZulu-Natal government officials were labelled as “embarrassing” after they missed a business meeting in Durban with their German counterparts recently. The purpose of the meeting on March 22 at an uMhlanga hotel was to advance economic co-operation arrangements between the state of Baden-Württemberg, Germany and KZN, which began in 2019.

But KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and the head of the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department (EDTEA), Siboniso Duma, were absent. While the visiting delegation interacted with local company representatives and other government officials on trade and investment matters, the signing of the letter of intent between the two provinces was not possible because the KZN government heads were not there. Trade and Investment KZN, an arm of the EDTEA, together with the Southern African German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were responsible for arranging the meeting.

One of Trade and Investment KZN’s main objectives is to promote the province as an investment destination Matthias Boddenberg, the chief executive of the Southern African German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, confirmed that the main order of business was not achieved on the day. Boddenberg said: “We understand that there was somehow a misunderstanding and that the officials of the organisations are trying to find an alternative date for the planned ceremony.”

Opposition political parties expressed their disappointment at the no-show from the KZN government heads. MPL Heinz de Boer, the DA’s representative in the KZN legislature’s economic development portfolio committee, has written to Duma, requesting an explanation and whether his department still considered Germany to be an important economic and tourism partner. De Boer said the conduct of the officials was “outrageous”, his portfolio committee were not aware of the meeting, and were often left out.

“Our committee is there to hold the MEC (Duma) and executive to account,” said De Boer, who also plans to raise the issue with the premier. “We consider Germany to be an extremely important trade and tourism partner. Recently, a delegation of officials from KZN were in Germany, promoting the province as an investment and tourism destination.” He said if there was a miscommunication, KZN should have acted immediately to rectify the situation.

“The conduct of the government in this instance sends a clear message that the government has been more engaged in other activities than meeting with investors.” He said an investigation was required and disciplinary action should be implemented against officials at fault. Zwakele Mncwango, provincial chairperson of ActionSA, said the people of KZN expected leaders to make conscious decisions to bring great developments to the province.

Mncwango said it was important to ensure, before one assumed the premier and others purposefully missed the meeting, that the invitation was properly addressed to the respective government offices. “If they were aware, then what is the reason for them not attending? “Were there costs incurred by the offices that put this meeting together? There must be consequences for reckless actions, “ Mncwango said.

Les Govender, an IFP MPL, said the non-attendance could become a missed opportunity for KZN. “Opportunities to boost our economy should not be spurned. It is essential for the EDTEA department to plan well and respect commitments made, especially if people travelled long distances,” said Govender. Bongi Gwala, spokesperson for the Office of the Premier, said senior government officials, including relevant departments and public entities in the economic cluster, were in attendance.

“The government was represented by the speaker of eThekwini Municipality and their head of international relations. The Office of the Premier was represented by the director of International relations and his team. “The provincial government entity, TIKZN, was represented by a board member and CEO, including support staff.” Gwala said the session between the visitors and invited local companies took place.

“Therefore, it cannot be deemed to have failed. The only component that was not concluded was the signing of the letter of intent, which is still being processed through the diplomatic channels,” he said. He emphasised that bilateral relations between KZN and Baden Wurttemberg would continue. “Business to business relations always remain a priority, and Germany, being an important trade partner to South Africa, remains a priority. “Clients from Germany are supported to enhance trade and investments. KZN companies with a German link are also supported.”

Gwala said South Africa remained an important economy in Africa. “KwaZulu-Natal has a highly developed financial, legal, communications, and transport infrastructure, with an excellent climate to do business. “South Africa is also seen as a bridge to other African markets by investors who locate in KZN, and use it as a base to access not only the domestic market but the rest of the continent. Therefore, the relations with Germany will continue and will always be prioritised.”