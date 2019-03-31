File Image/ANA

DURBAN: When 75-year-old Prem Huri was admitted as an attorney this week, it was “no big deal” for the former educator and Natal cricketer. After teaching for 32 years, Huri enrolled at Unisa in 2007 to study law because he wanted to understand the country’s constitution better. He was also worried about being bored when he retired.

Huri, a grandfather of four, who now lives in Johannesburg, was admitted at the Pretoria High Court on Monday. He is contemplating going into private practice, but says he will do it at his own pace.

“I will probably work from home. I plan to do a lot of pro bono work. Legal fees are extremely high and most people cannot afford them,” he said.

Huri is currently working for Darrel Morris.

After retiring in 2006, Huri and his wife Romilla moved to Johannesburg to be close to their children, Nirupa and Ashmilla.

“Johannesburg is a big area and everyone is scattered. I had to find something to do. Being retired, I wanted to gain a better understanding of the constitution, so, I figured the best way would be to enrol at university.”

Huri undertook the first three modules of Unisa’s LLB programme. When he realised he had qualified to write the exams for those modules, he was hesitant, but took up the challenge.

“I wrote the exams and passed.”

Midway through the LLB course, he had thoughts of dropping out. “But my kids encouraged me to continue.”

Huri said he did not have the same stresses as his younger peers, which was an advantage.

“My life and future were not dependent on my passing, and I wasn’t looking for employment like the other students.”

He said he was not keen on doing his articles at first, but was talked into doing it by his family.

“I was happy with just being an academic. I even tried to do my Masters twice but two major operations prevented me from finishing.”

He said many law firms overlooked his articles’ application, until his neighbour introduced him to Morris, who hired him as an articled clerk.

“Perhaps they looked at my age and refused,” he said.

Having risen from humble beginnings, Huri said “money” would not be his priority when he opened his practice. “I want to help the less fortunate”.

His father, a railway worker, could not afford to send him to university. After completing matric in Ladysmith, Huri worked in a law firm for a year and saved every penny.

His earnings enabled him to enrol for a BSc degree at Salisbury Island’s University College.

Although he was an outstanding cricketer and made the Natal Cricket Board teams that played in the inter-provincial Dhadabhai Cup, under the SA Council of Sport banner, he had to drop the sport.

“I had to make the sacrifice because completing my studies was more important. As the eldest child, I needed to find work as quickly as I could to provide for my younger siblings.”

He completed his university education diploma before being posted to Ladysmith’s Windsor Secondary School in 1967.

Huri eventually moved to Durban and held the deputy principal’s post at Crossmoor Secondary School in Chatsworth from 1983 to 1989.

His first principal’s post was at Windsor. He also served in the same capacity at Chatsworth’s Montarena Secondary, Protea Secondary and Arena Park Secondary schools.

Huri said that if he had to live his life again, being an educator would be his preferred employment choice.

