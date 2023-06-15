KZN lays former Bafana Bafana head coach to rest

DURBAN - South Africa's soccer star, father, mentor and husband Clive William Barker will be laid to rest today. Family members, colleagues in the sporting fraternity and members of the provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal, led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be joining fellow mourners to bid farewell to the soccer legend, at the Olive Convention Centre (OCC) in North Beach, Durban.

The send-off will also be live streamed on all Provincial Governmental social media platforms, while another venue is made available at the Moses Mabhida Stadium for public viewing for those who could not be accommodated at the OCC due to limited space. This will be a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 which was specifically granted by the President, on request by the Premier and includes elements of police ceremonial honours. The news of the soccer legend’s passing sent shock waves around the country when it was announced by his family on Saturday.

The statement issued by the COSAFA Media Office, on behalf of his family, read that it was with profound sadness that they announced his passing after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD). “Clive, 78, led South Africa to their only continental triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 1996 and also steered the side to a maiden World Cup appearance in France in 1998 and is fondly remembered by fans across the country, as has been evident by the tremendous support received after falling ill.” They expressed their gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Barker over the past six months and that they were relieved that he was now at peace.