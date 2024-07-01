KZN police make 700 arrests in livestock theft clampdown

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have made more than 700 arrests regarding livestock theft in a clampdown on the trade that continues to decimate the farming community. Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said the SAPS stock theft unit had been hard at work but was able to reduce the number of stock theft cases in the province in the past financial year.

“A lot of awareness campaigns were held to make stock owners aware of how to safeguard their stock and measures that could be put into place to prevent theft. Unfortunately, there is a market for stolen goods, including livestock, and police operations have intercepted stock thieves transporting livestock as well as slaughtered animals,” said Naicker. Police said the top 10 stock theft hot spots were Utrecht, Taylors Halt, Hlobane, Intsikeni, Impendle, Estcourt, Dannhauser, Bulwer, Gluckstadt and Msinga. During the 2023-2024 financial year, there were 745 arrests, while 1 283 livestock owners were charged for failing to mark their livestock in line with the prescripts of the Animal Identification Act. Naicker noted that there were great pockets of excellence where the SAPS and communities worked together, adding that with the involvement of private security companies, there were bound to be more successes.

Some of the challenges cited by the SAPS in dealing with livestock theft include: Communities not joining stock theft forums.

Livestock owners not branding their livestock.

Livestock owners reporting cases late – (days, weeks and sometimes even a month or two after the incident occurred). ¡ Improper or incorrect marking/ branding of stock, which leads to ownership disputes.

Lack in securing livestock, especially at nights.

Communities not sharing information. Naicker said intelligence-driven operations had been carried out on the movement of livestock in accordance with the Animal Identification Act. In addition, daily visits were conducted to meat distribution points such as abattoirs and butcheries, as were awareness campaigns on the marking of animals, with an emphasis on safeguarding livestock with a view to the prevention of theft.