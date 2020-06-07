KZN school develops Covid-19 app to monitor pupils, parents

Durban - A private boys' school in Durban has begun using an application to screen pupils and parents for Covid-19 before allowing them entry into the school., through an analytics company, has launched the app to aid in the screening process now that schools have reopened for Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils. Prav Iyer, the school's deputy principal, said the intention was to screen everyone that enters the school's property. The app can be downloaded through a link emailed to parents. There are 12 questions to be answered. The questions were developed after researching symptoms from various sources, including the World Health Organization. “We have shortlisted symptoms from various sources. The app has been designed to be used daily. If by any chance you don't pass the screening process, you should not come into school. We have incorporated this app with our internal academic data management system. This allows us to monitor everyone's screening tests,” said Iyer. Iyer added that those who were not able to complete the screening test at home could do so upon entering the school.

“Parents of pupils who do not pass the screening are able to take their child for a medical check due to the ease of this application,” he said.

David Knowles, executive headmaster at Clifton College, said a Covid-19 task team was appointed at the school to oversee and manage the safe return to Clifton for the staff and pupils.

“Once we had been given the go ahead to reopen by the necessary authorities, we started preparing the campus and training our staff. Social distancing tape, stickers and paint clearly demarcate a safe distance on campus,” he said.

Knowles said each pupil was given personal protective equipment.

“Each student is screened daily and monitored through a daily check in with the Clifton app,” he said.

The application has been in use since the school opened on Monday.

