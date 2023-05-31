KZN schoolboy to represent SA in Bangladesh

DURBAN - Teen cricketer Romashan Pillay will for the first time don his green and gold when he represents the country in the SA under-19 team that is set to tour Bangladesh for a five-match, 50-over series. An all-rounder, Pillay, 18, from Athlone Park, is looking forward to testing his skills in the subcontinent.

“I want to test my skills against the best. I like the challenge. I'm also looking forward to experiencing the culture,” said Romashan. Last Sunday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the 15-player SA U-19 men’s squad to tour Bangladesh. This followed a four-day selection camp which was held at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria. The tour will take place from July 3 to 18.

The Grade 12 Westville Boys' High pupil is balancing school exams and cricket. “As there are a few matric boys in the team from other provinces, CSA will try and help us by bringing a tutor on board to assist us during the tour to prepare for our matric exams,” he said. Pillay, who is also his school's first XI cricket captain, sometimes plays for the Dolphins Cricket Academy and plays in the men's division for the UKZN Cricket Club. He was selected last year for the KZN Schools under-19 cricket team.

Teen cricketer Romashan Pillay. Photo: Supplied At the KZN Coastal Conquerors earlier this year at the CSA Cubs Week, he was named player of the tournament after finishing as the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 163 runs. Pillay started playing cricket at the Amanzimtoti Cricket Club at the age of 8. “That was a great starting opportunity for me and the sport grew on me,” he said.

His dad, Soma Pillay, said the family were cautiously optimistic that Romashan would make the team. “As a family we try not to be overconfident. We are pleased that he is getting what he has been dreaming of and visualising for the last 10 years. He is committed to both his academic studies and cricket. He's determined and self-motivated,” said Pillay. Patrick Moroney, SA under-19 convenor of selectors, said the players were identified through its Talent Acceleration Programme, with most of them having competed in the Khaya Majola and Cubs Weeks last season.

“We’re excited by the quality of players emerging from our youth pipeline and we have identified a great blend of players for this tour to Bangladesh. While this tour will give us a good idea of the character of the players, it will also give the players an opportunity to put their skills to the test in similar playing conditions to those of next year’s World Cup in Sri Lanka,” said Moroney. Wayne Scott, director of cricket at Westville Boys', described Pillay as an extremely talented cricketer in both his batting and bowling form. “I have journeyed with him in the last six years and I have seen how he has grown and excelled with both bat and ball, making him a great all-rounder. He has a sound work ethic. I believe what you put in is what you will get out and Romshan epitomises that saying. As the school's first team captain he is an astute leader,” said Scott.