KZN soccer boss may drag wife to court for libel

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal businessman who is embroiled in a divorce squabble has threatened legal action for being labelled “abusive and controlling” by his estranged wife. His legal counsel, advocate Lesetja Malope of MC Simelane Attorneys, said the allegations were “serious and defamatory” and that his client would be “well within his rights to protect his name and integrity”.

Last week the Sunday Tribune reported that the businessman’s wife was living in a home that has not had electricity and running water for months as alleged punishment for refusing to sign a divorce settlement she was not satisfied with. She said her husband had taken care of the home, spending at least R40 000, but things quickly changed when she didn’t sign the settlement. The wife told the publication that her husband had married another woman in 2018 but they were yet to finalise their divorce, which has been pending since 2014. She accused her husband of living a lie, stalling the divorce proceedings and hiding his assets, as well as refusing her access to their minor child.

She alleged that her husband had gotten her arrested for kidnapping when she attempted to spend a weekend with their minor child after not seeing her for more than three months. The couple also shares an adult child. She further accused him of taking her vehicle, leaving her dependent on public transport. She also said he had been unfaithful throughout their marriage which resulted in two children from his mistresses. While they were happily married she took care of all the children.

Malope refuted her claims and said that the divorce process was at an advanced stage after being subjected to delays that she was partly responsible for, including her change in legal representatives. He confirmed that she was arrested, but it was for contravening a court order pertaining to the custody of and access to the children. “What has been clearly and conveniently omitted from her communication is that she initially moved out from the marital home for a few years before being invited back by our client when it was left vacant.

“From the time she moved out until this day, the children have been under the care of our client who caters for all their needs,” he said. Malope stressed that his client was under no legal obligation to financially support his estranged wife. He said the vehicle she accused his client of taking from her was never his. “She, however, owns two vehicles that she utilises in addition to her Uber business,” said Malope.

The advocate said that the matter has had devastating effects on the couple’s children and insinuated that the wife was using the media to fight her battles. “Both parties to this private matter have their legal teams. Therefore it may be defamatory to suggest one party forced the other to do something they didn’t want to do. “She has a legal team that should be able to update and advise her on the process, including the developments of this week,” he said.