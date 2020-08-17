KZN Treasury a hub for corruption and shady deals, says whistle-blower

Durban - KZN’s Treasury Department is supposed to be the province’s flag bearer for ethical, clean and good fiscal discipline, but a whistle-blower this week claimed it was a hub for corruption and shady deal-making. The whistle-blower singled out three senior Treasury officials who were allegedly draining the public purse by handing service contracts to “friends” in exchange for kickbacks. In the whistle-blower’s letter to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, Finance MEC Ravi Pillay was accused of turning a blind eye to corruption. The whistle-blower threatened to approach the president’s office if the claims in the letter, which surfaced this week, were ignored. The informant complained that while there was a will to investigate corruption, investigations and reports were hampered as the department’s forensic component was seriously compromised.

It was mentioned that two officials in this department constantly received kickbacks.

One was apparently involved in a “love affair” with a service provider who received extensive work, and on one Treasury-sanctioned investigation, there was nothing produced in spite of the hefty fee charged.

The other forensics official in question allegedly had an extravagant wedding paid for by a service provider, who continues to receive a steady stream of work.

A third senior official was named as the “kingpin” by the whistle-blower.

Apart from flouting regulations and issuing contracts to friends, the official allegedly arranged jobs for pals and sidelined more competent people.

One close friend of the official was previously accused by a provincial department of charging exorbitant fees for low-level work, but was a full-time employee in a company.

“How is that possible,” said the whistle-blower.

“Key officials in KZN’s Treasury are corrupt and are bleeding the province’s economy. They claim to be appointing consultants based on interviews; however, such interviews are not transparent and the outcomes of the interviews are determined by a few.

“It is not the competence of consultants that matters at Treasury, but rather the consultant’s willingness to share their fees with the very same corrupt officials who interviewed them.”

“Please rid this province of these corrupt officials,” was the whistle-blower's plea. Zikalala, during a media briefing on Thursday detailing the province’s plan to handle the Covid-19 crisis, said “no mercy” would be shown to those involved in corrupt activities.

He also said the state would lead from the front when it comes to good and clean governance and backed it up by stating that he, members of the KZN’s executive council, department heads, senior managers and supply chain managers would all be subjected to lifestyle audits.

He said the decision for the audits was taken in the interest of transparency and accountability.

“The provincial executive council believes that the integrity of those who serve our people should be beyond reproach.”

Zikalala said KZN’s Covid-19 spend thus far was R1.9billion. Pillay said the whistle-blower’s claim that he did not act on receiving the allegations was false.

He became aware of the allegations on July 27 and referred the matter to the premier to facilitate an independent external investigation, considering the positions held by implicated officials.

Pillay also informed the heads of the finance portfolio committee and standing committee on public accounts about the allegations, which was referred to the premier.

Pillay pointed out that Treasury had a stellar record of 10 successive clean audits and a current staffing of 498 individuals.

“There are many officials of exceptional technical skill who have chosen to make a contribution in the public sector. I am also mindful that many of these officials are at the coalface of serious investigations which has in the past led to reaction and even intimidation.” Pillay emphasised:

“All of us are accountable. Therefore, an independent investigation is the best option. If the allegations are true, consequence management will follow,” he said.

Sunday Tribune