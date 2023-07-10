KZN unsung heroes honoured in new book

DURBAN - Men and women who have made a difference in the lives of others since the 1940s, will have their stories and contribution to society told in a new book entitled, "The Unsung Heroes". The book pays tribute to their selflessness in serving communities throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

Compiled and edited by Dr Kogielam Archary, Fawzia Peer, Vishnu Naidoo and Advocate Lavan Gopaul, “The Unsung Heroes,” will be launched next week, Saturday, July 22. Peer, who during her time in office as the deputy mayor of eThekwini Municipality, found that there were many Good Samaritans who had not been recognised for their work and she came up with the concept. "The objective of this book is to honour, by way of a written record, the voluntary service rendered by these people and their commitment. There were many people who we approached who did not want to be mentioned in the book because they did not see the need to be recognised for their selfless service. The unsung heroes mentioned in the book have been taking their communities to new heights," said Peer.

Fawzia Peer initiated the compilation of ‘The Unsung Heroes’ book. l SUPPLIED Some of the unsung heroes included in Volume One of the book include: Jaising Singh (1930s), Professor Hoosen (Jerry) Coovadia (1940s), Safura Khan (1950s), Colonel Kacey Naicker (1960s), Nanda Soobben (1960s), Fathima Khan Gaibie (1970s), and Kubashnee Perumal (1980s). Archary, who is also a research associate at Unisa, said the publication was sure to keep readers riveted and educated on unsung heroes who had positively impacted their communities. "These unsung heroes changed the circumstances of others, not expecting any financial, material or obligatory returns.

“Serving society, changing the kaleidoscope of hundreds of communities dotted across the coastline from Port Shepstone to Zululand, the inland settlement of Pietermaritzburg and the beautiful, majestic Durban with her surrounding apartheid-constructed townships of Phoenix and Chatsworth; the unsung heroes have worked tirelessly. "These notable, respected and valued nonagenarians (3), octogenarians (7), septuagenarians (12), hexagenerians (14) and the remaining Generation X or Gen X (born between 1964 and 1980), are honoured in this publication for their sacrifices, which probably only their closest loved and dependent ones know of," said Archary. They have made an impact far and wide touching base with families, organisations and communities from Verulam, Tongaat, Howick, Estcourt, Stanger, Gillitts, Umkumbane, Springfield, Clairwood, Yellow Wood Park, Malvern, Mobeni, Newcastle, Shallcross, Vryheid, Effingham, Bluff, Westville, Avoca, Malagazi, Isipingo, Umhlanga, Hammarsdale and many more villages, boroughs, settlements, locations, towns, cities, districts, spaces and places.

Archary added that the book included political activists and liberation stalwarts, cuisine and confectionery experts, organisers and administrators, educators and researchers, sporting greats, artists, musicians and cultural carriers, photographers, fashion designers and hair stylists, doctors, welfare patrons, blind, deaf and nursing staff, journalists, broadcasters and writers, moulanas, pundits, swamis, priests and preachers, advocates, attorneys, judges and legal persons, as well as artisans, postmasters, entrepreneurs and many more. "With a non-defeatist value and belief system, they have served and continue to obligingly serve with passion, resilience and enthusiastic dedication. Motivated by perseverance and intrinsic desires, their extrinsic allegiances have been met as they became staunchly immersed in the communities where in they tirelessly function. "We salute them, from Dr Zuleikha Mayat (1926), author of international best seller ‘Indian Delights’, who garlanded Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she was on a trip to New Delhi, India, to Kubashnee Perumal (1980), a deaf teacher who lost her dad as recently as on 21 June, 2023, while in the process of writing her story," said Archary.