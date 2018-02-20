DURBAN - A 28-year-old mother of two was allegedly assaulted, robbed and raped by in Verulam on Wednesday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa Head, Prem Balram, the woman had been employed by the education department to prepare meals for a primary school in the Coniston area.

Balram said the woman had been leaving the school when she was accosted by men who assaulted and robbed her.

“They were dressed in black pants and white shirts which had a light blue logo on the left breast. The suspects began assaulting the mother of two before they robbed her of her Nokia cellphone,” said Balram.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed police were investigating a case of rape

"A 26-year-old victim was allegedly raped and robbed by an unknown male at knifepoint at the recreation grounds, Temple Valley near Coniston. A case of rape was opened and no arrest has been made at this stage. The docket will be transferred to Phoenix FCS for investigation," she said.

Balram said the victim was forced her to the ground and raped. The woman then sought assistance at the school.

