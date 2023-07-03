KZN’s young philanthropist aims to widen her reach

DURBAN - A 23-year-old Pietermaritzburg woman who embarked on a journey from Johannesburg to Durban on foot aims to reach out to more women in the country. Sindiswa Ndaba, who is enrolled at the Pietermaritzburg Aero Club where she is currently training for her private pilot’s licence, recently completed her trip.

The aim of Ndaba’s walk was to raise sanitary dignity for the youth and women, which she is doing through a foundation called KaMbambeni, which features her younger sister and her sister-in-law. It came into being in March after the passing of Ndaba’s father. She began her walk on May 28, at the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg, and arrived at the Durban beachfront on Sunday last week. During her trip, she covered at least 30km a day. Ndaba took pit stops to rest during her walk, at sponsored accommodation along her route. Sindiswa Ndaba during her walk. Photograph: Supplied She described her journey as overwhelming, and that it evoked a feeling of gratitude on account of the connections she made along the way.

She said the project was something she had long wanted to do, and that it was also inspired by her passion. “It also drew inspiration from my passion for education. So, to ensure the cleanliness and sanitation of the pupils, my sister, sister-in-law and I decided to do this project to raise funds for the supply of sanitary means, because it also ensures their health, dignity and their holistic education, said Ndaba. She said 10 schools were profiled in the Umgungundlovu District which would receive assistance.

Ndaba’s walk was self-funded but while undertaking it St John’s College sponsored the last quarter of it, while her primary school, Northern Park Primary School, hosted a civvies day to raise funds towards her cause. Pick n Pay also joined in with a collection basket, and a number of accommodation establishments hosted her on her journey. “Currently we are preparing for the opening of the next school term. So that we can donate some JoJo tanks, sanitary buckets as well as the re-usable sanitation pads to the schools that we have earmarked. We are working alongside the Umgungundlovu District Municipality and the KZN Christian Council as well to ensure that this happens.”