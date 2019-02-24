KwaZulu Natal premier Willies Mchunu Picture Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

OPPOSITION parties in KwaZulu-Natal have urged Premier Willies Mchunu not to deliver a State of the Province Address that is a remix of previous addresses when he outlines the provincial government’s plans for the year ahead tomorrow. Mchunu, 70, has been under the radar for several months as Sihle Zikalala, the ANC provincial chairperson and economic development MEC, has been standing in as acting premier at various provincial government events.

The premier’s office confirmed yesterday that Mchunu would deliver KZN’s 2019 Sopa.

Economic growth, unemployment, the health department crisis, corruption and the instability of the province’s institutions of higher learning were some of the matters opposition parties wanted Mchunu to address with new and innovative solutions.

Zwakele Mncwango, the DA provincial leader, said the premier had to outline steps to end the health crisis in the province, because “he has been ignoring the issue of oncology”. “People are dying and we are hoping the premier will tell the people of KZN how he plans to deal with the issue of health in the province,” Mncwango said.

Hospitals in the province have struggled to treat cancer patients due to a shortage of staff and equipment, but the health department constantly denied claims that there was an oncology crisis in KZN.

Mncwango also highlighted the high unemployment rate as a matter that needed urgent attention.

He said people needed to know what plans the provincial government had to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities.

He further said corruption needed to be dealt with.

“How does he intend to fight corruption? In the last State of the Province address he mentioned lifestyle audits and we commended him for that, but he hasn’t done them,” Mncwango said.

Last year, Mchunu said that the provincial government would conduct lifestyle audits, in collaboration with the SA Revenue Service, on government officials.

Vusi Khoza, chairperson of the EFF in KZN, said the premier should come up with solutions to the crisis in the province’s institutions of higher learning.

He said “the ANC lied by saying there was free education”.

“There’s no free education; there’s a crisis and they need to tell us what urgent interventions they will come up with.”

He lamented what he referred to as skyrocketing corruption in the provincial government, citing R220million meant for drought-stricken farmers which vanished.

“Irregular expenditure is also going through the roof and nothing happens. We now want security guards and cleaners who are outsourced, and brought in by private companies due to tenders, to be insourced, because we know that where there is a tender there is corruption,” Khoza said.

Sabelo Sigudu, the National Freedom Party spokesperson in KZN, said that with the elections looming, the premier should come up with a programme of social cohesion that would ensure there was political tolerance, as there were still no-go areas for some political parties in KZN.

Sunday Tribune