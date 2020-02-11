Durban - One of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's longest-serving members, Russel Mthembu, said the praise and honour showered upon late group founder Joseph Shabalala, was well deserved.
Mthembu, 74, who joined the group in the early 70s, after it had just formed described Shabalala as a disciplined leader who laid a solid foundation to the group.
Shabalala, 78, the founder of the multiple Grammy award-winning Scathamiya group passed away on Tuesday, following a long illness. He died in a Pretoria hospital.
Mthembu was speaking exclusively to the Sunday Tribune from his Durban North home after the news broke about Shabalala's passing. The visibly emotional Mthembu said "Mshengu" (Shabalala’s clan name) made him quit his job as a carpenter in 1973 after he had recruited him.
“When the news broke I had flashbacks, we have come a long way with this man,” he said.