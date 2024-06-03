Land invasion scares off investors

Durban — A multimillion-rand project touted by many as a game-changer in the Camperdown area has been stalled because of threats made by an alleged syndicate operating in the area. The project, which was set to include an airport landing strip, a green energy port and a medical centre, has already seen some investors pulling out amid fears of the syndicate.

Several attempts to resolve the issue, including a plea to the President’s Office, have failed to produce results. The land was restituted and has since been handed to the Mchunu Trust, named after a clan, to disperse to its beneficiaries. It is believed that a group, which previously resided on the property but has no title deed to it, has been selling off plots of the land at prices ranging from R50 000 to R200 000. Four cases have been opened with the Camperdown police.

Mkhambathini mayor Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed the problem regarding the land and the withdrawal by the doctors who were keen to invest in the area. “Yes, the problem has been going on for quite a while and it is quite concerning,” said Ntombela. He described the development project as a game-changer in an area with great potential.

“This is quite an important project for the area because of the benefits it will yield, including jobs,” said Ntombela. He said they had sought to mediate in the dispute which involved members of the land trust for the area under dispute. “We are hoping that there will be a way to end this peacefully and allow the development to proceed,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries of the land which is now being sold by the syndicate said he felt helpless. “Anyone who raises questions is either killed or has threats made against them. As a result, people choose to just keep quiet,” said the beneficiary, who asked to remain anonymous. He said there had been discussions that included a meeting with a German businessman who was willing to fund the construction of an airport, but became doubtful when he heard that the land was being sold.

Another beneficiary said they lived in fear of members of the syndicate whose members were said to carry firearms and drive around in expensive vehicles. “You cannot really blame the local police when considering how armed these people are, so the whole issue is very difficult to deal with,” said the other beneficiary. The project was set to be run under the auspices of the uMgungundlovu Economic Development Agency (Meda), which was set to attract potential investors. Sandile Gabela from Meda said the development had attracted a lot of interest, but he would not provide further information.

The Cato Ridge area has been identified as the next development node because of its positioning on the N3 and its location between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. Inkosi Nhlakanipho Maphumulo, who is also a member of the House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders in the district, said people were helping themselves to the land. “The area in question does not fall within my jurisdiction and there is nothing that I can really do to stop the activity.

“It is unfortunate that this is on land that was meant for development,” he said. Violence monitor Mary de Haas confirmed the existence of a land syndicate involved in the illegal land sale, adding that the stalling of the project underlined the power it wielded in the area. “This, to a degree, demonstrates the inadequacy of the police when compared to the power of the syndicate,” she said.