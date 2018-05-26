A fatal crash which left three people dead on Chris Hani (North Coast) Road last year in an alleged drag racing-related incident. PICTURE: CRISIS MEDICAL CARE

DURBAN - Metro police have vowed to clamp down on illegal drag racers in Durban in the wake of a landmark judgment that has set the scene for the treatment of offenders in future.

Spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) last week confirmed that Sebastian Govender, who was caught drag racing on Chris Hani (North Coast) Road in July, was sentenced to a fine of R10000 or a year in jail with half suspended for three years. His driver’s licence was cancelled.

A second accused, Sasheel Bhugwandeen, pleaded not guilty and made representations to have the charges against him diverted.

However, the DPP took a decision last week to go ahead and prosecute Bhugwandeen, stating it was “in the interests of justice”.

Sewpersad said there was now a dedicated prosecuting team that would deal with offenders in future and regular meetings took place between various stakeholders to deal with the issue of drag racing in Durban.

“This judgment should be a warning to offenders. The DPP works closely with us and we are giving it the attention it deserves. Fines and sentences will only get heftier and the DPP will not let offenders get away,” said Sewpersad.

Govender and Bhugwandeen were arrested in the vicinity of Chris Hani Road, which is notorious for illegal street racing at night.

The area has been associated with many drag racing accidents in the past, some of which have claimed the lives of youngsters.

Last July, just days before Bhugwandeen and Govender were arrested, Newlands brothers Mubeen and Moazzam Alli and their friend, Mika Moodley, were killed in the area when the red Golf GTI they were driving crashed into a stationary heavy duty vehicle.

Their crash was allegedly linked to drag racing.

Sewpersad said metro police would embark on undercover operations at hotspots.

Despite the clampdown and risks associated with drag racing, there are still growing calls from racing fanatics to legalise the motor sport in Durban.

Kas Moodley of KZN Motor Racing said efforts to clamp down on illegal drag racers might work for a while, but it wouldn’t be long before racers were back on the streets.

“It’s fair to penalise offenders if you provide them with an alternative. In this case, there is no support for a legal drag strip despite us trying for 10 years.”

He said that, as with any other sport, there was a demand for drag racing that needed to be met.

“There are stadiums for soccer and cricket and even a lane for cyclists, yet drag racers have been crying out for a strip for years, but received no support.

“They will obviously continue to do it illegally because it’s their passion.”

He said attempts to secure the Virginia Airport site as a legal drag racing strip had failed due to objections from local businesses.

Many lives had been lost on the streets in drag racing, but did not deter people from continuing with their passion.

“Last year, we identified a strip near King Shaka International Airport which could be used.

“We did an inspection of the site with the authorities but they did not budge. We have received promises after promises, but these are never honoured,” said Moodley.

