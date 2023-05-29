Legal action against use of registered trademarks

DURBAN - The International Society for Krishna Consciousness in South Africa (ISKCON SA), known as the Hare Krishna movement, has distanced itself from ISKCON Africa and Food for Life Africa. In a public notice, ISKCON SA claimed that it was not associated in any manner with the River Range Ranch in Verulam and its projects, namely ISKCON Africa, Food for Life Africa and Vrindavan Eco Village (previously called Srila Prabhupada Temple of Devotion).

According to the notice: “These organisations have unlawfully promoted their events and activities, passing themselves off as part of ISKCON and Food for Life. Their actions are intentionally misleading and are an infringement of the ISKCON and Food for Life trademarks, owned by ISKCON SA. The trademarks ‘Srila Prabhupada’ and the ‘International Society for Krishna Consciousness’ are also owned by ISKCON SA.“ Navina Radhika Dasi, ISKCON SA’s zonal supervisor and communications portfolio lead, said the directors of ISKCON SA had initiated legal proceedings against two organisations operating from River Range Ranch for unlawfully promoting their events, activities and projects as ISKCON Africa and Food for Life Africa. “The name ‘ISKCON’ has been trademarked by ISKCON SA for more than two decades, whilst the name ‘Food for Life’ has been trademarked by Food for Life (South Africa) since 2017. The trademark ‘Srila Prabhupada’ was also unlawfully used by ISKCON Africa in their social media marketing to congregants and the public at large.

“ISKCON Africa and Food for Life Africa passed themselves off to be affiliated with ISKCON both locally and internationally, which is not the case. This was misleading and caused confusion. “Despite many attempts to ask their leaders to desist with the misrepresentation of their legitimacy and breach of the trademarks, they continued to use the trademarked names. We were therefore compelled to initiate legal proceedings,” said Dasi. She said the Verulam Temple of Devotion Project and their food distribution programme was developing independently and remained an external private organisation, outside of ISKCON.

“They are also unaffiliated with ISKCON SA’s temples, entities, representatives and congregation. ISKCON SA has a national footprint of 17 temples and thousands of followers,” she said. Dasi said legal documents seeking an interdict prohibiting the relevant parties from continuing to use the words Food for Life and intentionally confusing the public by passing themselves off as being part of or affiliated with ISKCON SA and Food for Life South Africa had been drafted and would be filed in the Durban High Court. Nalini Maharaj, the attorney acting on behalf of members of River Range Range and its organisations, categorically refuted the allegations as inflammatory, derogatory and designed to bring disrepute.

She said as per the Srila Prabhupada Temple of Devotion's (non-profit company) former directorship, ISKCON SA was in partnership with Srila Prabhupada Temple of Devotion. “To further substantiate this, on 21 January, 2022, the heads of ISKCON His Holiness Bhakti Caitanya Swami (ISKCON SA Governing Body Commission (GBC)), Govardan Das (ISKCON SA co GBC), Swarup Damodar Das; Temple President Chatsworth, Prabhanu Das; Temple President Phoenix were collectively involved in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Srila Prabhupada Temple of Devotion. “At this function it was announced by Govardan Das that ‘this project will be our ISKCON Verulam Project’, hence ISKCON Africa was registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) as a legal entity,” said Maharaj.

Meals being prepared by Food for Life Africa. FACEBOOK She said they were informed in February by ISKCON SA communications zonal supervisors of their disengagement from the Temple of Devotion Project. “ISKCON SA requested via their legal teams to change the names of Srila Prabhupada Temple of Devotion and ISKCON Africa, which allegedly infringed the trademark.

“The request was addressed with regard to Srila Prabhupada Temple of Devotion and ISKCON Africa and the necessary changes were effected. This was humbly executed and relayed to the attorneys before the deadline. “Despite complying, ISKCON SA went on a character assassination, singling out only the two former directors, Vrindavan Chandra Das and Ramkinkar Das, and Vick Panday. “The Ranch referred to as River Range Ranch, is not trading under any brands that ISKCON alleges is unlawful.

“Our failure to deal with any one or all allegations shall not be construed as admission, and we strictly reserve all of our rights to seek legal rectification thereof. There will be legal proceedings contemplated against ISKCON SA due to allegedly defamatory statements that have been published,” said Maharaj. She said her clients were disgusted that ISKCON SA maliciously targeted three individuals and conveniently and selectively omitted to name their representatives and other directors in their media release and public notice. She said the public notice was vindictive, malicious and defamatory as the legal council had communicated with ISKCON SA’s legal council on May 4, 2023 that there would be no use of the contested trademarks.