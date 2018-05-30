to the parents of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj.





Sadia's parents, Pastor Shalendra and Lorraine Sukhraj, bade farewell to the “apple of their eye” at the Shallcross Cemetery in Durban on a wet Tuesday afternoon.





Hundreds of mourners were there to show their support, in the streets, at the church, at home and at the cemetery.





The Sunday Tribune's sister paper, The Mercury, reported on Tuesday that the Sukhrajs had waited eight years before they had another baby, Sadia. She was killed at the age of nine in a botched hijacking and a relative, Davika Sukhraj, described how precious the little girl was to the family.

“She was a very spiritual child, her name actually means Chosen of God. She wanted to get into the ministry like her dad,” said Davika.



