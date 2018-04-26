To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Listen: Advice from budding philanthropist on women empowerment.





PIETERMARITZBURG - Remarkable acts of kindness have turned a young Pietermaritzburg woman into a budding philanthropist, as she recovers from two years of abandonment by her loved ones.

19-year-old, Anele Sethabile Zuma, is a first-year student under the School of Politics at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Anele Sethabile Zuma, 19, is set to become a philanthropist after remarkable acts of kindness changed her life.





She finally has a place to stay while studying, after “squatting” for almost year while she tried to rebuild her life after running away from home.

In 2016, when Zuma was in matric, her mother fell critically ill with Tuberculosis and psychosis.

She was forced to live with her grandfather and uncle’s family, but was on the receiving end of verbal and physical abuse.

“I guess they felt I was not contributing to the house, and they often deprived me of food,” she said.

On the March 26, 2016, Zuma ran away from home.

“They were ganging up to beat me and it reached a point where I couldn’t take it anymore. I didn’t even have a cellphone, I just left. I took a risk by accepting help from a stranger who stopped me as I was walking ” she said.

The stranger’s fiance was a social development worker and took Zuma back to her school.

“They realised why I had been in a state of depression, and found a border house for me to stay. After completing matric with a Bachelors pass and one distinction, I became an employee at the border house to support myself,” she said.

After the National Financial Aid Scheme granted Zuma a tuition bursary this year, she could no longer work and study full-time.

“Since the start of the year I have been squatting at my friends’ homes, but that came with issues, and it came to a point where I didn’t have anywhere else to go,” she said.

But this week, Zinhle Khanye, who met Zuma through a mutual friend took Zuma’s story to Twitter, and pleaded for help for Zuma.

Her pleas were met by a good Samaritan who wanted to remain anonymous.

“This is not for fame or charity, I’m just trying to help a sister out,” the good Samaritan said.

Khanye said: “I knew helping her now would help her in the future. I hope she continues the cycle by helping the next person.”

And that’s exactly what Zuma has planned.

“I have formed a small non-government organisation ‘Girls Thrive with Hearts’, which brings together women who go through any type of difficulty. I thought the worst would happen when I ran away from home but here I am, going from strength to strength,” she said.

Anele Sethabile Zuma, 19, is set to become a philanthropist after remarkable acts of kindness changed her life.





She advised young women that any problem can always be challenged.

“You are not alone. Stand on your own two feet, be strong, change your mindset, and you can get through any situation you come across …no matter the circumstances,” she said.

