Local bodybuilding champ triumphs internationally

The local bodybuilding fraternity had another remarkable achievement, as Yeskiel Naraindath returned to South Africa from Taranto, Italy, undefeated, proudly holding onto his IBFF (International Bodybuilding Fitness Federation) Mr Universe Fitness Model Champion title. This marks a significant milestone for the two-time title holder, who previously secured the coveted victory in 2023. Naraindath's conviction that competition is fiercely challenging, irrespective of experience, shone through as he prepared for this year’s event.

“Competition is always tough whether you are a first-timer on stage setting out to prove yourself or defending your title, as was in my case,” said Naraindath after his triumphant return. For Naraindath, this victory is not merely about the title, it is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work that underpin his athletic journey. “It’s about proving that winning the title the first time was not just a stroke of luck but a result of my hard work, sacrifices, dedication, drive, and passion,” he said.

Naraindath views each competition as an opportunity to showcase the evolution of his physique, pushing beyond the minimum standards and presenting a refined athletic package. “It’s about bringing a different package to the stage, showcasing the diversity that I have to offer as an athlete. “Hearing my name being called once again on the same stage made my heart race with pride. No matter how well prepared you are, being on stage is always a nerve-wracking experience,” he said.

His aspirations are not confined to his personal competition success. He is deeply committed to uplifting others in the fitness sphere. As the IBFF development manager for KwaZulu-Natal, he envisions development shows in the region by 2025, aiming to lower barriers for emerging athletes. “Fitness has always been in my DNA. My career is my passion, and that keeps me energised every day,” he said, underscoring the significance of giving back to the community. Naraindath feels a sense of duty to mentor aspiring fitness athletes and share his journey.

“Surround yourself with a circle of individuals who will encourage you, always tell you the truth and support you.” Looking to future competitions, Naraindath has set his sights on international events, including the IBFF Mr and Ms World Championship in Moscow in June/July 2025. “This will be my first time participating in the World championships in Russia. It will be interesting to feed off each other, support each other, and learn from each other,” he added.