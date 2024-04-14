Local gin makes a splash overseas

Durban — Gin produced at a Ballito boutique distillery is not only winning awards but reaching international markets. The ZuluLarni Signature Safari Range, produced by Karoa Cara Distilling Co, earlier this year won the award for Best Signature Botanical Gin at the esteemed World Gin Awards 2024 in the UK.

Janie Barnes, managing director at Karoa Cara, said the recognition positions them as the top signature botanical gin in the country, a testament to their dedication and craftsmanship. “It’s a true honour to be recognised on a global scale for our commitment to excellence in the craft of gin-making. This rigorous blind tasting involves 80 world connoisseurs assigning points, determining whether participants earn bronze, silver, gold or the prestigious title of country winner, with scores above 97/100 securing the top honour,” said Barnes. Karoa Cara clinched three consecutive World Gin Award titles, earning the country winner accolade for three distinct spirits.

In 2022, they secured the country winner title in the contemporary category with the Karoa Cara white gin, renowned as the Cloudy Gin of SA. They then unveiled their ZuluLarni Leopard Edition in 2023, marking their first foray into the signature botanical category. ZuluLarni’s debut triumphed, with double gold and the country winner title. Barnes said they meticulously distil their gin in small batches and infuse it with fresh hand-harvested botanicals. “Our unique flavour profiles stand as the first and only of their kind globally, setting us apart in the spirits market."

In 2021, after a two-year licensing process and amid the challenges of Covid-19, Karoa Cara Distilling Co, founded by Elwin and Janie Barnes, opened its doors. The distillery proved to be the ideal platform for their talents, combining Elwin's engineering expertise – he’s the master distiller – with Janie's artistic vision. Janie Barnes said their first export consignment went to France this past week. “Being recognised globally fills us with immense gratitude, and our recent expansion into the European market marks a significant milestone.