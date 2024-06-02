Local governance is what MK looks to

Durban — The better-than-expected performance by the Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) in the national and provincial elections has emboldened the new kid on the block, which is set to change the face of local government – mainly in the former president’s home turf of KwaZulu-Natal. So say political activists and analysts following the MKP’s performance in key constituencies such as KwaXimba in the eThekwini region and the Jacob Zuma branch in the Moses Mabhida region.

Former ward councillor and now MKP member Musa Mkhize said it came as no surprise that the party had performed so well in KwaXimba, which is one of the eThekwini’s most strategic wards. It used to be regarded as the ANC’s power base. “The fact is they thought people were stupid and could not see through the timing of visits to the ward, but we were working on the ground and the results show,” said Mkhize.

He was referring to instances where government ministers had visited the area bringing a range of programmes, including water projects and others with President Cyril Ramaphosa and KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, in what was seen in some circles as campaigning through government resources. According to Mkhize, the party will change the face of local government in the coming months. “Local government is gone. You cannot have an economic hub such as eThekwini being in the state that it is in, and Msunduzi Municipality, which is home to the KZN capital, being pothole-ridden and say that is okay,” Mkhize added.

He predicted resignations in many councils which will prompt by-elections and result to new councillors getting sworn in and MKP further entrenching its control in KZN. According to the former councillor, people were growing increasingly impatient over the lack of service delivery, and wanted to get a leadership that would work towards meeting their needs and ensure that their lives improved. According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the MKP recorded resounding victories in KwaXimba and uMlazi, leaving the ANC trailing in its wake in the eThekwini region.

The KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the elections had been conducted and the behaviour of political parties, saying that this augured well for the country’s democracy. Bishop Nathi Zondi said while they had been worried in the build-up to the elections, they were encouraged by the manner in which political leaders had led their members and supporters. “We hope that parties will now accept the outcome of the elections,” said Zondi.