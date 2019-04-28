DURBAN - Flood-ravaged Chatsworth schools are counting the cost of the damage caused by the torrential rain that lashed KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week. Children were turned away from Summerfield Primary School on Tuesday after classrooms flooded, banks collapsed, pathways were unsafe and stormwater drains and plumbing were exposed.

Tyburn Primary School also had to close its doors on Tuesday after a retaining wall collapsed into a block of classrooms.

The flooded classrooms were littered with debris. Windows and furniture were also destroyed, pipes burst and corridors had washed away.

Keegan Naidoo, a local pastor and plumber, volunteered his services to the school.

“The kids that come to Tyburn are from Welbedacht and surrounding informal settlements. Their parents are unable to help the school financially,” said Naidoo.

He said he was working with the school’s management to ensure the safety of the school, adding that departmental and municipal intervention was urgently required.

Tyburn principal Prashaan Hemrajh said alternative plans had to be made due to the loss of classrooms.

He said they had complained about the drainage system in the past, but nothing was done about it.

“Now we sit here with this massive destruction and pray that it will be the last, but this is not the first time that we have suffered with storm damages and drainage problems.

“We are not a wealthy school and there is no way that we can possibly fix this, it will cost too much.

“Most of the pupils come from poor socio-economic backgrounds and not everyone can afford to pay the school fees,” said Hemrajh.

Westcliff Secondary School’s bank collapsed and crushed a family of eight in a mudslide.

The municipality and various organisations called on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to lend a helping hand.

The city has asked for donations of non-perishable food items and warm clothing, which can be dropped off at the Disaster Management Centre on 3 Jelf Taylor Crescent, in Durban.

Ashwin Trikamjee, president of the SA Hindu Maha Sabha, along with the Saiva Sithantha Sungum and Rising Sun, have requested that all those who are willing to offer supplies to drop them off at their various offices around Durban.

Lotus FM has also embarked on a collection drive to assist those affected by the disaster.

Anyone willing to assist can drop off blankets, non-perishable food items and bottled water at the SABC studios in Durban.

Merglen Nayagar, manager of RN Software Support, has requested that donations could also be dropped at their office at 15 Paradise Place, Cowies Hill, Pinetown.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, said donations could be dropped off at their branches in Essenwood Road, Berea, Prince Alfred Street, Pietermaritzburg and 8 Mzimkhulu Drive, La Mercy.

Sooliman said they would accept donations of blankets, mattresses, food items, baby milk powder, nappies, personal hygiene packs, new shoes and clothing, school uniforms and supplies, as well as plastic and corrugated sheeting.

Sunday Tribune