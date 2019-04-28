Two families headed by people living with disabilities have cried out for help as the deadly storm which flooded and destroyed homes has only worsened their plight. The fierce storm hit Durban this week, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake.

Sixty four people died in eThekwini and at least 1000 were displaced.

Bonginkosi Mkhize from uMlazi’s L-section uses crutches because of a foot deformity. His rented one-room dwelling was drenched and his three children were sent to stay with relatives while he and his wife, Bandile, tried to rebuild their lives.

Jacob Mbheki Kweyama, from uMlazi’s H section, has been unemployed since he suffered a stroke five years ago. His RDP house was partially crushed during the storm and four people who were sleeping at the time suffered minor injuries.

Kweyama desperately wanted ablution facilities in his home. The house was built with space for a toilet a decade ago, but it was never provided.

They were told, “the toilets are coming”, but they never arrived.

He is unable to walk to the outside toilets built around the mountainous low-cost settlement. Mid interview, Kweyama stood up, grabbed a plastic container and relieved himself in the tiny sitting room.

The plastic container was constructed from a 2-litre cold drink bottle. He retired to his seat, battled to put the container down and eventually pushed it behind a couch. This was his daily struggle.

“Even before the storm hit, we spoke to the councillor and asked him to help provide us with a toilet because our father was struggling since he was living with a disability,” said Ayanda, one of Kweyama’s children.

She last worked four years ago when she was fired from a catering company, when workers went on strike for better wages.

“Nobody works here at home now,” she said.

The family relied on Kweyama’s disability grant and welfare grants of three children to survive.

Kweyama said the councillor visited them twice this week, and again reminded him of the toilet issue and asked for assistance with rebuilding the wall.

They were told it would be best if Kweyama was moved from the area.

The councillor could not be reached for comment after numerous attempts, but Durban mayor Zandile Gumede appealed for patience, promising help was on the way.

In L section, Mkhize’s R700 monthly rent is due on Wednesday.

He said people with disabilities were not given opportunities. He has never had a job.

Despite failing matric, he completed a six-month computing course in the hope of employment and later registered a company when people with disabilities were urged to bid for government contracts.

“Life is difficult for me,” he said.

“What is sad is that the government always says we are a priority, but I suffer as if no one can see my suffering,” he said.

He has been waiting to be moved since last year. His surgical shoes were lost in the floods, along with the children’s school uniforms, food and other items they owned.

“When people were helping me out of my room I got cut in the debris, I am in pain,” he said.

Ward councillor Bheki Mngwengwe said Mkhize would receive a new house. “I approached the government through Operation Sukuma Sakhe, he was profiled and everything has been done, and he is aware of that.

“He has qualified for placement, the only thing now is that once they are ready, they will contact him and take him to his new home,” he said.

Mkhize said as a disabled person he also wanted opportunities.

