A transformer at a major substation in Klaarwater was destroyed by a fire. Picture supplied.

DURBAN - Residents across Chatsworth, Montclair, Pinetown and surrounding areas were left without power on Wednesday when a city substation caught fire. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that a transformer at a substation in Klaarwater was destroyed by a fire.

Pictures circulated social media showing the substation on fire. According to residents in the area, traffic in Chatsworth and Pinetown was heavily congested as traffic lights were not working due to the power outage.

"The city can confirm that a transformer in one of its major substation in Klaarwater has been guttered by fire plunging Chartsworth, Pinetown and greater Queensburgh suburbs into darkness," said Mayisela.

Mayisela said the city was working to restore power.

"eThekwini Municipality sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this will cause to residents. Our teams are at the scene and working to restore power as soon possible," he said.

On social media, some posts surfaced with reports of load shedding, however according to Eskom, load shedding had not been implemented since February 15. The power utility did announce there were warnings of load shedding on Monday and on Tuesday.

A statement from the parastatal read: "However, the risk of loadshedding remains high for the next few days, but it will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. It could be implemented at short notice should there be a significant shift in plant performance. This could include a significant loss in generating plant due to unplanned technical breakdowns."

