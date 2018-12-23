Durban - “SAY YES MOMMA!” is what York the pit bull “wished for” as Shealen Chetty knelt down and asked Dhurusha Govender to be his wife. Chetty’s proposal was a visual feast for motorists on the N2 northbound highway near Queen Nandi Drive on Saturday as he lit up the bridges with banners flagged by red and blue balloons - asking the love of his life to be his forever.

The Johannesburg couple are in Durban to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their family.

Govender thought she was heading to Gateway from her family home in Pinetown to have breakfast with her sisters, when she came across the proposal.

“When I saw the first banner with my name on it I was shocked and nervous and excited all at the same time,” she said, still bubbling with happiness as she stood with her now fiancé.

At the next bridge, Govender saw another banner with the words “Will you marry us?”

Then she saw her beau at the nearby off-ramp on a bent knee beside his BMW, which was also decorated with balloons.

York sat next to him, wearing a sign on his collar which read, “Say yes Momma!”

Minutes later, with a ring on her finger and a round of champagne, Govender was surrounded as family gathered to celebrate, while cars and trucks zoomed by, hooting at the sight of love.

“I wanted to be unique, so our family went on to the bridges in the morning and placed the banners there and planned for her to drive past.

“The blue, red and white theme represented the badge on my BMW. The ‘us’ was the BMW, York and I,” Chetty said.

Chetty, 33, is a financial analyst and Govender, 29, a mechanical engineer. They have been dating since meeting two years ago.

“I wanted to propose to her now because it was one of the few times that her sisters were together. They live in different provinces. She doesn’t know, but I have a surprise engagement party planned this afternoon with her cousins and friends,” Chetty said.

The couple will spend Christmas at the Wild Coast where they will ring in the new year and a new life together.

