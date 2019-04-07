Durban - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has been accused of ignoring a family’s request to demolish a rural school built on ancestral graves in Umzimkhulu, on the south coast. And because of this, Siyabulela Emafini Nobaza closed the school this week, preventing more than 700 pupils from attending their lessons.

Nobaza, whose family owns the land on which the school has been built, said he was angry with the department’s delay of relocating the school and decided to lock out pupils from Mthwane Secondary School built on a 118hectare Kromdraai family farm.

The school was built by the community 25 years ago.

Nobaza pointed to a title deed stamped from the Master’s Office of the Pietermaritzburg High Court confirming the farm belonged to his late grandfather Elisha Luswazi.

“It is not fair that the department is taking so long to resolve the matter. The school was built on my family grave site. I am upset that since 2016 we have not agreed on this matter, people may think that I am being insensitive to the community but I have reached a point of no return,” Nobaza said.

Noboza employed the services of a lawyer in an attempt to speed up the process as he wanted to revive his family’s passion for farming. He said when growing up his late grandfather was a dairy farmer with a large herd of cattle.

“This has delayed the farming project I intend to start. I also want to build a decent home for my family,” he said.

Nozaba said he wanted the department to acknowledge that it was his family land.

“I gave them an option to buy another site to build a new school if they want to,” he said.

Nobaza’s lawyer, Mncedi Vakalisa, said he approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to compel the department to solve the issue as well as compensate his client for illegal occupation.

When the school re-opened for the second term on Tuesday, pupils and teachers sneaked into the school via a small gate while their cars were parked outside the grounds.

“They were there for two hours before being dismissed.”

When the Sunday Tribune visited the school on Wednesday, the main gate was padlocked.

Neighbours said it was the only high school in the area with more than 700 pupils enrolled.

A parent who lives nearby, Vuyelwa Tsotetsi, said locking out pupils would affect them because the entire community relied on the school.

“Our kids would end up loitering in shops and getting involved with the wrong crowd,” she said.

A Grade 11 pupil Zusiphe Fihla, who was on his way home, said pupils and teachers had been concerned for their safety.

“We keep looking outside when a car approaches the school and it is not safe to learn under such conditions. We don’t know what the person behind this is thinking,” he said.

The department has threatened to obtain a court interdict against Nobaza for denying pupils their right to education.

Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said locking out pupils from school was illegal and unfair. He said the department was prepared to work with members of the community.

“We follow governmental processes which can be tedious and lengthy. We understand his request but acting hastily to resolve the matter will affect many pupils who are losing out on education,” Mthethwa said.

He said the department had conducted a feasible study before the school was built.

“We were not involved when this school was built. We cannot be blamed for building a school on top of graves.”

The Sunday Tribune was unable to contact the principal.

