The highway between uMhlanga and Sibaya was washed away last month due to a burst pipe, leading to the collapse of the embankment. It had been undergoing repairs since then and was expected to be reopened next year. The closure of this route severely impacted on motorists.
A construction worker on the site said the burst was caused by the amount of water passing through the pipe which the ageing infrastructure could not handle.
Located directly below the highway are two resorts. The Breakers Resort, which has over 80 timeshare units and privately owned flats and Umhlanga Cabanas, with self-catering units. Both suffered damage when water and sand from the highway embankment entered their properties.
Nasreen Suleman, spokesperson for the Breakers Resort, said the sand had entered parts of their driveway but the resort had managed to use sandbags to divert sand and water to prevent flooding.