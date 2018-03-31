A visitor listens to a device describing the life and times of the Struggle stalwarts including Nelson Mandela at the ‘South Africa in the Making’ exhibition centre at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Pictures: Motshwari Mofokeng/ANA
Sonny Singh talks about personalities who took part in the Mass Resistance Campaign at Waaihoek and Winburg in 1913.
Visitors at the exhibition take a closer look at pictures of struggle heroes who campaigned against the dictatorial pass laws.
Volunteer and senior guide Sonny Singh at the ‘South Africa in the Making’ exhibition centre at Moses Mabhida Stadium points to the picture of Monty Naicker who is seen among the Rivonia Treason Triallists of 1961.
DURBAN - As a way to inspire pride in and appreciation of those who fought apartheid, a photographic exhibition has opened at Shop 7, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The South Africa in the Making - Walk with Monty Naicker exhibition features among others Naicker, Yusuf Dadoo, and Nelson Mandela in their prime and full of purpose.

The exhibition also celebrates Mandela’s centenary and promotes nation-building and social cohesion.

Volunteer and senior guide Sonny Singh said although much of the exhibition focused on Naicker, who was a leading member of the South African Indian Congress, it provides depictions from various aspects of the struggle, including heroic female activists such as Fatima Meer.

Visitors will take in stand-out moments from the 1913 passive resistance movement, the occasion when Walter Sisulu burnt his dompas (pass), Naicker as a student in Edinburgh, where he became radicalised, and Mandela holding out his hands above a caption that reads: “It’s in your hands.”

“Monty Naicker was a man of style and substance. He was a leader who became bigger than himself.

“We are trying to rekindle the importance and inspiration that the struggle provided. Most present-day youngsters are not aware of this history,” said Singh.

The exhibition is a permanent fixture at the stadium.

