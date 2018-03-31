DURBAN - As a way to inspire pride in and appreciation of those who fought apartheid, a photographic exhibition has opened at Shop 7, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The South Africa in the Making - Walk with Monty Naicker exhibition features among others Naicker, Yusuf Dadoo, and Nelson Mandela in their prime and full of purpose.

The exhibition also celebrates Mandela’s centenary and promotes nation-building and social cohesion.

Volunteer and senior guide Sonny Singh said although much of the exhibition focused on Naicker, who was a leading member of the South African Indian Congress, it provides depictions from various aspects of the struggle, including heroic female activists such as Fatima Meer.

Visitors will take in stand-out moments from the 1913 passive resistance movement, the occasion when Walter Sisulu burnt his dompas (pass), Naicker as a student in Edinburgh, where he became radicalised, and Mandela holding out his hands above a caption that reads: “It’s in your hands.”

“Monty Naicker was a man of style and substance. He was a leader who became bigger than himself.

“We are trying to rekindle the importance and inspiration that the struggle provided. Most present-day youngsters are not aware of this history,” said Singh.

The exhibition is a permanent fixture at the stadium.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE