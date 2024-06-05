LOOK: Tongaat victims have started rebuilding their homes

One of the Tongaat victims has questioned the will of God after losing her daughter on Monday in the Tornado that tore through the area. Nelly Zikhali who lives in Magweni says her daughter Sisana Nyawo 39 had come to fetch her children when a tree fell on her. Talking about the fateful day Zikhali could not hold back her tears and cried.

“I know that I am not the only one going through this but why did God have to take my daughter?,” asked Zikhali. She said Nyawo had not been inside the house when she was fatally wounded. “She had been outside and I think at that time she had just parked her car when she saw a tree falling in front of the car, she tried to run but it fell on her,” she said.

She described her daughter who has three children with the youngest being 10 years old as helpful and kind. Some Tongaat victims have started rebuilding their homes from what they could salvage. Picture: Nomonde Zondi Residents have already begun picking up the pieces and rebuilding from what they could salvage. Petros Ndimande, who was fixing the roof of his house, said he had bought corrugated iron to try and fix his roof. “I’d be happy if we could get assistance because there is a lot that we need to fix,” he said.

Ndimande said he had taken some of his family members to eMpangeni for safety. Bongani Dlamini who was also fixing his roof using old corrugated iron said he is currently sleeping in his car. “If I leave here whatever that is left of my stuff would be stolen,” said Dlamini. He added that his wish is to get proper corrugated iron because the one he was using would leak should it rain.

Moreover, Dlamini said he has had to take all his family members away from Tongaat for safety. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza sent her condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones. She said her department will give out vouchers, and school uniforms as a lot of children are now without. The IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli urged anyone who can assist to come forwad. “The situation is very bad here and it is touching. We will be here with these people until normal life is restored,” said Ntuli.