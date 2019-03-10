Durban - SOME staff at Lotus FM said they were “excited” about the possible return of suspended station boss Alvin Pillay. Speculation was rife that Pillay, who was suspended in December over sexual harassment allegations, was due to report for duty before this weekend.

SABC’s spokesperson Neo Momodu refused to comment on whether Pillay had resumed his post.

Momodu repeated that Pillay’s disciplinary hearing took place on February 21 and that the SABC was considering the report and recommendations of the disciplinary panel.

Pillay was believed to be among senior managers at the station who were implicated in the SABC sexual harassment inquiry. A commission led by Barbara Watson, a gender equality expert, submitted a report to the SABC after their investigations.

“The SABC is implementing the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Sexual Harassment and is in the process of finalising all the disciplinary cases,” said Momodu.

However, a source at the station, who asked not to be named, said they heard Pillay was cleared of the charges he faced.

“The mood at the station is now one of excitement. There was chaos at the station when the sexual harassment allegations surfaced.

“We were concerned about what would become of the station, but those who stood in for Alvin (Pillay) have done a great job.”

The source said staff were looking forward to having Pillay back.

“We were stressed because every year in March our contracts are renewed. He knows us well and we know he will be fair when re-evaluating whether our contracts should be renewed or not,” said the source.

Pillay had not responded to questions at time of publication.

