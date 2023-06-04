Love and prayer help Mandela to keep up her fight with cancer

Durban - The outpouring of love, prayer and support that Zoleka Mandela received this week has been sufficient to get her out of the woods as she continues her fight with cancer. The granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela extended her gratitude to the masses, saying she had felt the love and protection during a difficult and unbearable time in her life.

Today marks National Cancer Survivors Day, to raise awareness of cancer, sufferers and survivors. The latest available statistics from 2020 indicate that 108168 men and women in South Africa were diagnosed with cancer. Zoleka, 43, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and again in 2016. In August last year she was diagnosed with bone metastasis, which occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to a bone. She has been documenting her journey sharing all her challenges and victories.

A few weeks ago she collapsed due to a tumour that was found in her brain. “Things are not looking good for me at all and it’s important to continue to be honest about my journey as I vowed I would for the betterment of the cancer community. I ask for your continued prayers, not for me but more for my siblings, for my queenship, those who have been there every step of the way, as well as my assistant mom, who has been good to me and good for me and most importantly my children,” she said. She was admitted to hospital and this week she shared that there had been an improvement. “I’m beyond grateful. Thank you to each and everyone of you,” she said.

Dr Michelle King, specialist psychiatrist and member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists, said being diagnosed with cancer was an emotional experience. Some patients go through a period of grief and could also suffer from depression and anxiety before accepting their diagnosis. “Patients may feel hopeless, despair, a sense of failure and grief as their chance to a long and healthy life is under threat. Getting through the day becomes a struggle since they must deal with treatment, symptoms and the uncertainty of their longevity.” King said undiagnosed depression and anxiety in cancer patients could impact their ability to cope, emotionally, which could worsen physical symptoms such as pain and fatigue. “If you are experiencing loss of energy, insomnia, fatigue, loss of libido, weight change, appetite change, excessive feelings of hopelessness, guilt and worthlessness, please seek support,” King advised.