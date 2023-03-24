M41 truck driver denies reckless driving allegations, pleads with the state for bail

Durban - Sithulile Zulu, a driver of a truck that caused a multiple crash on the M41 in Umhlanga last month, has pleaded with the state to grant him bail as he intend to plead not guilty for the charges levelled against him. In an affidavit read by Zulu’s new legal representative, Clinton Short, before the Durban Magistrate Court he said that he denied the allegations levelled against him.

Sithulile Zulu, 22, who hails from Mtubatuba in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, made his third appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court for bail application on Thursday. Zulu was arrested early this month after he handed himself over to the Durban North SAPS. He had initially fled the scene.

He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver after he allegedly ploughed into at least 49 vehicles, resulting in a multiple-vehicle crash on the morning of March 6. It is suspected that his tipper truck carrying coal experienced a brake failure, lost control and ploughed into the vehicles, before veering off the road and overturning a few kilometres away from the scene. The State had indicated that it would oppose his bail.

On Thursday, through a written affidavit read by prosecutor Seema Pillay, the investigating officer said that he opposed the bail application for the accused. He said that Zulu was to be denied bail due to being charged with a serious offence and was considered a flight risk. He stated that it would be risky to release him on bail as the State had a strong case against him and the investigation was still pending.

He said that should the accused be granted bail, there was a possibility that he may continue to drive for either his current or new employer, thereby creating a greater risk of him endangering other road users. He also revealed that the estimated damages caused by the accused were more than R500 000. He added that the applicant (Zulu) fled the scene and had to be brought back by his brother and although he had provided a verified address of Mtubatuba, considering the cost of travelling to court would likely convince him to evade trial.

He further said the accused was in good health. He alleged that he failed to produce a valid driver’s licence with PDP and also failed to provide correct details of his employer. He added that one of the victims had allegedly suffered a miscarriage. “This matter has received widespread media coverage and the public are keeping a keen eye on the court’s attitude towards the granting of bail. This court should not be lenient towards the accused as this would fuel anger and resentment from the members of society towards the court,” he added.

However, Zulu disputed some of the allegations raised by the prosecutor and pleaded with the state to consider his bail application in his affidavit read by his lawyer. Short stated that he had no prior convictions, no pending prosecutions, no protection orders placed against himself currently, or any Orders of Court. He said that he was 22 years old, had a 3-year-old minor dependent on him and was the sole breadwinner.

He added that he was employed by Emivox Transport on a contractual basis and earned a monthly salary of R8 000.00 and that he had furnished the police with the details of his employers to assist with their investigation. Zulu denied the likelihood of endangering public safety or any person if released on bail. He further noted that while the gravity of both charges was severe, they pertained to a single act of a truck crashing into numerous vehicles during peak-hour traffic purportedly where brake failure was suspected to be the cause of the same.

Zulu noted that it was common knowledge that the truck veered off the carriageway, which was suggestive of minimising the purported gravity, and that he would not evade trial as he was not a flight risk since he did not possess the necessary travel documents, no proper finances and no family outside KwaZulu-Natal. He further noted that none of the victims were able to identify him, his surrender and residential address being verified were positive factors, and that he immediately reported the collision to the police. “To my knowledge, the State is in possession of evidence pertaining to the ownership of the truck that was involved in the collision, as well as vehicle registrations that were recovered in such vehicles that are to be further investigated.

“The truck itself has been impounded for purposes of an accident reconstruction investigation, which is vital,” he said. He further denied ever furnishing any false information to the police investigation team or that his release on bail would jeopardise his personal safety as he resided several hundred kilometres from Durban. He said that he had raised a sum of R5 000 towards his bail and invited the court to subject him to stringent bail conditions deemed necessary.

Short presented the confirmed copy of his residential address, a copy of the accused’s driver’s License, a passport document, an affidavit from the mother of his child, and a certified copy of her identity document. The State requested that the matter be adjourned to March 31, 2023, in order to allow the State to verify the validity of the documents brought forward by the defence. Zulu was remanded in custody at the Westville Prison.