M41 truck driver remains behind bars as court postpones bail application due to tight schedule

Durban - The truck driver charged with reckless and negligent driving in connection with the accident on the M41 in uMhlanga that damaged 46 cars will remain behind bars after his bail application was postponed yet again in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The 22-year-old Sithulile Zulu’s formal bail application was postponed to March 23 on Wednesday.

In a brief session, Zulu made his second court appearance where he was due to make a formal bail application. SOUTH AFRICA - ANAPIX - Durban - 06 MARCH 2023 - Police officers on the scene after more than thirty six cars were involved in a accident which was caused by truck which crashed on them after a failed brake early in the morning on M41 in uMhlanga in Durban Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA However, the court secretary told a packed public gallery that the matter would continue to be heard on March 23 for formal bail application, adding that the court was due to hear other matters. The prosecution had announced that it would oppose bail, citing that Zulu was a flight risk.

It was also mentioned that releasing Zulu on bail would interfere with the investigations. Zulu was arrested on March 6 on the night of the accident after handing himself over to the Durban North SAPS. He had initially fled the scene after the crash during the morning rush hour. It is suspected that his tipper truck carrying coal had a brake failure, lost control and ploughed into multiple vehicles before veering off the road and overturning a few kilometres away from the scene.

Zulu faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident. He made his first appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday last week and his matter was postponed in order to allow the court to verify the address given and for bail profiling. Zulu, who is from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal, will be remanded in custody until then.