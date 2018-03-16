African Democratic Change leaders at the launch of the new political party. Left: Feziwe Ndwayana (spokesperson), Dr Makhosi Khoza (founder and president) and fundraiser Isaac Shongwe. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/ANA

DURBAN - THE African Democratic Change (ADeC) has denied media reports that it had suspended it's leader, Dr Makhosi Khoza.

Party spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said Khoza was still the leader and clarified that she was not suspended, as reported in the media.

Ndwayana said they would be demanding a retraction from a Johannesburg talk radio station which made the claims on Saturday.

“We are demanding they retract their statement in this regard as they did not call the official office bearers to seek for clarity,” Ndwayana said.

Recently, ADeC has been marred by infighting, with expulsions to party leaders who worked closely with Khoza in setting up the party.

City Press reported over last week that ADeC members had accused Khoza of cosying up to the ANC after President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to lead the party in December last year. They further accused her of trying to collapse and disband ADeC ahead of 2019 general elections.

Ndwayana alleged that the expelled members, Mpho Ramakatsa and Lufuno Gogoro, were behind the fake news that Khoza had been suspended. She said they were power hungry and did not have the moral and ethical bone within them, except sowing division in the party.

