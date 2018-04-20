DURBAN - Barely four months after the formation and launch of former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza's African Democratic Change (ADeC) was officially formed, its leader and founder has announced her retirement from politics.

Khoza will step down from all structures of the party immediately.

She made the announcement on Facebook on Saturday in a letter addressed to ADeC's party's chairperson Moses Mayekiso.

In the letter, Khoza said she had taken a "well-thought" decision to step down from politics with immediate effect in pursuit and in fulfillment of her deepest passion.

"Once in one’s lifetime, potential opportunities arise. This is exactly what has happened to me. A very promising potential opportunity has arisen for me to really add maximum value to the entire local governance and administration fields in South Africa and possibly the entire African continent. I have always wanted to put my post graduate qualifications especially my doctoral degree in Quality Management Principles and Systems (QMPS) in developmental local governance and extensive experience in local government into use and in a manner that would deliver maximum positive impact to local citizens. Local government is the closest sphere of government to the people, yet it has been neglected. In South Africa, local government is riddled with corruption, patronage politics, poor and appalling municipal services resulting in extremely frustrated local citizens.

" South Africa is in an atrocious state of education and the continued disgraceful, shameful, reprehensible and discreditable stunting of African languages. The black indigenous languages account for 79% of the South African population according to Statistics South Africa, 2011, yet they continue to be confined as those of tradition and culture as intended by the apartheid Bantu Education policy. It is my well-considered view that a nation that condemns and downgrades 79% of its population as secondary linguistic citizens in their ancestral land is guilty of perpetuating indignity, inequalities, racial inferiority complex and entrapment of its citizens in the vicious cycle of intergenerational poverty. One’s mother tongue is not just a communication tool but, the engine one’s logic and intelligence. It is also an economic and political tool as the one who controls the language controls the mindset of a nation. It is a calamity of despicable proportions that a black African-led government claiming to be the liberator has dismally failed to position and develop black African languages as those of prestige and prosperity," she said.

Khoza's ADeC resignation and subsequent retirement from politics, comes after a longheld dispute with some party members, including Lufuno Gogoro and Mpho Ramakatsa, whom she accused of joining ADeC because they wanted to hold positions.

In March, it was reported that some party were demanding her resignation if she refused to recognise the newly elected interim leadership and reverse the expulsion of Gogoro and Ramakatsa.

Khoza resigned as an ANC MP in September last year after months of controversy with the ruling party. She was one of the most vocal ANC MPs who called for President Jacob Zuma to resign.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal later formally charged her for her pronouncements. She was charged with ill-discipline, provoking division and bringing the party into disrepute.

She resigned from the ANC during her disciplinary hearing.

"I also wish ADeC well in its future endeavor. I thank all the genuine changers especially Moses Mayekiso, a seasoned civil rights activist and trade unionist for his guidance and humble spirit. I really believe that his presence in the leadership of ADeC amongst highly articulate, energetic and talented youth leaders such as Feziwe Ndwalane, Nathaniel Bricknell, Anele Kunene, Phindile Ndlovu, Reevin Frank and many others highlights the critical importance of wisdom which only comes with experience. I also hope that ADeC would continue with its Politics Unusual concept, its commitment to the total emancipation of women, loyalty to the South African citizens and ensuring that at all times it is grounded in moral and ethical leadership.

"As the leading founder of ADeC and its director of its Non-Profit Organization (NPO), I therefore resign from both structures and authorize the ADeC National Board under the chairmanship of Moses Mayekiso to liase with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the other directors of the non-profit organisations to fill the vacant position as a result of my resignation and stepping down from politics," she said.

Read her full letter here.





SUNDAY TRIBUNE