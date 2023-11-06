Man ‘killed councillor’s husband while out on bail on murder charge’

Durban — A man accused of killing the husband of a National Freedom Party councillor in an alleged hit has abandoned his bail application in the Nongoma Magistrate’s Court. Sfiso Qwabe allegedly committed the murder while there was already a warrant of arrest for him in relation to another killing.

It is alleged that in September, Qwabe and accomplices shot and killed Bongani Zulu, the husband of Nongoma NFP councillor Senzeni Zulu. At the time Qwabe and several other men had apparently entered the councillor’s home at Mandlakazi Village, and when her husband said she wasn’t there, they killed him. The bail application of Qwabe’s co-accused began on Thursday and was adjourned to Tuesday and Wednesday. Qwabe allegedly committed the murder while out on bail for the alleged murder of Sanele Ngubane, who was shot in a tavern in Jabula Road, KwaMashu, in 2021.

Bail was initially denied, but in October last year, Qwabe reapplied and was granted R1 500 bail based on new facts. The case was set down for trial in December last year. However, he failed to appear and the matter was adjourned to January this year when his bail was cancelled and the court issued a warrant for his arrest. Qwabe was arrested last month and on Wednesday he appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court where the matter was adjourned to November 14 for his legal representation and for him to be requisitioned from Qalakabusha Correctional Centre in Empangeni. Along with Ngubane’s murder, Qwabe also faces several other charges relating to various matters, including six counts of attempted murder where it is alleged that he shot at police.