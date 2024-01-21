Man reported missing after horrific assault

Durban — The family of a 34-year-old man who has been missing since January 5 are desperately trying to find him. Jerome Pillay was last seen on January 5 having a meal with his friends before retiring for the night. Pillay, who lived in Bhambayi, a township bordering Phoenix, was apparently in a car when he was approached by a man who accused him of stealing, according to his sister, Tina Naidoo.

“A witness said someone tied up Jerome to a light pole, covered his head with a plastic bag and beat him. Jerome was then hit on his head with a knobkerrie. When the suspect had seen his body go weak they untied him and he fell to the ground. People tried to stop the suspect but he threatened them and carried Jerome away,” said Naidoo. A missing person case was opened on January 7. “No suspects have been taken into custody and there are no official statements.

“People are calling in anonymously because they fear for their lives and families,” said Naidoo. She said her brother worked at a construction company and did odd jobs to support himself. “Jerome is a kind and caring person. My family is torn apart by this.

“We are all trying to get answers or means to finding Jerome. We have offered a R10 000 reward. “His mom has not eaten since he has gone missing. “Right now all I want is my brother back. Everything else is not of importance. I’m looking for people who can assist me and who understands that family is everything. We need help in finding him,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo on Friday contacted local security company Reaction Unit South Africa to assist them in finding her brother. The firm’s Prem Balram said: “Tina arrived at Rusa headquarters to meet with reaction officers and a helicopter pilot to identify possible locations of her brother. An extensive aerial search was conducted over Fernham/ Bhambayi in KZN but the search was unsuccessful.” KZN provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a missing person case had been opened at the Phoenix SAPS and an investigation was ongoing