Man shot dead at North Beach in Durban

Durban – Beachgoers at Durban’s North Beach were left shocked following a fatal shooting, allegedly by a police officer, that claimed one life on Thursday.
The shooting incident, which left beachgoers shocked, took place near the satellite station of the SAPS in the vicinity of one of the Durban’s busy beaches.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident.
She said a man was fatally wounded when he wrestled for a firearm with a police officer on Thursday morning.
“It is reported that police were at a satellite police station when an unknown man damaged the sliding door with a stone,” she said.
She added that the suspect managed to grab hold of the officer’s service pistol.
“The suspect managed to grab the firearm of one of the police officers. During the scuffle a shot was fired and the man was fatally wounded,” said Gwala.
Charges of attempted robbery, malicious damage to property, assault and murder are being investigated.
The murder docket will be transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Gwala added.
Ipid serves as a police watchdog and regulates the behaviour of police officers.
The directorate had not responded about the incident at the time this article was published.
