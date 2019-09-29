The Save PMB clean-up campaign originated from a Facebook post by resident Jomo Mathobela.
On Tuesday morning, more than 200 volunteers gathered at Carbineer Park, adjacent to the mayoral offices, which campaign co-ordinator Thandeka Ndlovu said resembled a tavern because of bottles littering it. The team was divided into groups to rid parts of the city of filth which caused a stench and an increase in maggots.
The clean-up began from the park, then moved to Church and Peter Kerchoff Street. Others focused on Langalibalele Street, going down to Chief Albert Luthuli Street and the New Market taxi rank.
Ndlovu said the clean-up was a positive experience.