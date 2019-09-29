Maritzburg citizens unite for a cleaner city







More than 200 volunteers gathered at Carbineer Park to clean up the city. Durban - In Celebrating Heritage Day, residents of Pietermaritzburg united to create new memories while making the capital city cleaner. The Save PMB clean-up campaign originated from a Facebook post by resident Jomo Mathobela. On Tuesday morning, more than 200 volunteers gathered at Carbineer Park, adjacent to the mayoral offices, which campaign co-ordinator Thandeka Ndlovu said resembled a tavern because of bottles littering it. The team was divided into groups to rid parts of the city of filth which caused a stench and an increase in maggots. The clean-up began from the park, then moved to Church and Peter Kerchoff Street. Others focused on Langalibalele Street, going down to Chief Albert Luthuli Street and the New Market taxi rank. Ndlovu said the clean-up was a positive experience.

“Everyone was excited and people were making friends. It became an opportunity for those who had not seen each other in a long time to interact. It brought across people from different races and this was a cause worth working towards,” she said.

Zazi Nxele, spokesperson for the initiative, said though the campaign did not have a long-term plan, most volunteers present on the day had already committed to the next clean-up.

Msunduzi Municipality previously blamed the non collection of waste in the CBD on the unavailability of trucks which were being repaired.

Thobeka Mafumbatha, the municipality’s spokesperson said their workers were part of the campaign and that the city had every intention of ensuring that the streets remained clean.

Sunday Tribune