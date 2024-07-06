Marquees on display!

TENT town at the Hollywoodbets Durban July did not disappoint as organisers pulled out all the stops to keep their guests entertained.

The Chaise Lounge offered a trackside private viewing deck, a deluxe gin garden and a VVIP luxury lounge. A ticket to this marquee cost R7500 but with Moët flowing and entertainment from the likes of DJ Fresh, Young Stunner, DJ Lamiez, Kelvin Momo and Major League, those who enjoy the finer things in life chose to party here. Nina Masugu, event co-ordinator for the lounge, said they were expecting around 600 guests. It was their 10th year at the Durban July. Their decor was on point with the ‘Ride the Wave’ theme, with shades of blues and whites creating a seaside atmosphere.

“You see the waves, we took it literally when using the theme. We took it as when one rides with the waves, meaning we are moving with the times.” Phindile Pru Zulu from Halisi Afrique said they were hosting about 300 VIPs including her staff. She said the exciting thing about her marquee was the decor which followed the Durban July theme. “We have the colours of the waves, blue, turquoise, navy and white. There is an element of capturing the sand of the sea –we have the sandy look with the mat made of grass called icansi,” said Zulu.

She said they had bought the mats from women who sell them at the beach and this was their way of supporting local businesses. “Our service providers are well balanced even with entertainment. We got DJs from the province and outside of it,” she said. Zulu said getting people to do various things in the marquee, including photographers and social media teams, had created employment opportunities.

The events and record label Afrotainment marquee was expecting around 350 guests who bought VIP and VVIP packages, which included a three-course meal. The entertainment line-up included performances by Big Zulu, Zee Nxumalo, Dladla Mshunqisi and Goldmax. Nonkululeko Shezi said they’ve been at the Durban July for over a decade and would continue to do so, due to the positive reception. “We are always getting sold out and are sometimes forced to sell the tickets at the door. Everybody loves Afrotainment and they all want to come here.

“The one thing that makes the Afrotainment marquee the place to be is the fact that DJ Tira practically runs Durban and everyone wants to be a part of that experience,” said Shezi. Mpho Teffo, chief entertainment officer of Hive, a new energy drink to hit the shelves, from Kuruman in Northern Cape, said the Durban July was a good platform to market the drink. “We are a home-grown brand that is new in the market and one that we are trying to establish. We figured let us try the Hollywoodbets Durban July just to bring exposure to the brand,” he said.