Max meets woman who sold him a phone that ’saved’ his life

NT Max Mqadi and Nosihle Xulu took a photo together at the Gatemax MTN store on Friday. LINDA GUMEDE Umlazi business entrepreneur Max Mqadi, has finally met the young woman who sold him a phone which “saved” his life during an assassination attempt on his life last month.

A bullet, intended for Mqadi’s head was lodged on the iPhone Pro Max he was carrying at the time of the incident, causing it to narrowly miss him. Beaming with joy, Nosihle Xulu, 24, from KwaMashu, who sold the phone to Mqadi, said she was excited to meet him again, having survived and looking much better than when he came to the Gatemax MTN store on Friday. In a picture that Xulu shared on Facebook, Mqadi is seen with his hand in a cast, looking better and healthy.

Xulu said when she first shared the news on Facebook on October 15 that she was the one who sold the phone to the surviving entrepreneur that “saved” his life, people did not believe her. “When he came to our store on Friday, I then told him that people argued that I was not the one who sold him the phone that was lodged with a bullet. “He laughed at me and said ’let's take a picture together so that they can now believe that you were not lying’, ” she said. Xulu said some of her colleagues did not trust her – it was only on Friday that they began to believe the story. “My manager was very proud when I told him that we were the ones who sold the phone that saved the famous businessman,” she said.