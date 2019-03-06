Residents have begun to protest at the scene where three school pupils were killed on Wednesday morning.

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede will take it upon herself to ensure speed humps are installed in the area where three schoolgirls were killed this morning. The mayor made the promise in a statement following a fatal taxi crash which killed three Newlands East school children on Wednesday morning Four teenage schoolgirls were struck by a taxi as they were heading to the Newlands East Secondary School. Three children were declared dead at the scene, while a fourth child sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital.

Protests erupted in the area in the wake of the crash, with community members blocking the Dumisani Makhaya Road with burning tyres as they demanded that speed humps be installed in the area.

Gumede called for calm, and made a promise to the community.

“I would like to convey my condolences to the families who have lost their children due to this tragic accident. I am optimistic that our law enforcement officers will do everything possible to bring the perpetrator of this horrendous act to book. I will take upon myself that the process of installing speed humps in the area is expedited,” she said.

Gumede also urged motorists to be cautious at all times and obey the rules of the road in order to ensure safety for all road-users.

“Most of the accidents are as result of motorists being reckless. We have got incidents where some drive with speed endangering the lives of other road users. We have on numerous occasions as leaders called for motorists to drive safely but some decide not to listen” said Gumede.

The 33-year-old taxi driver has since been arrested and charged with three counts of culpable homocide at the KwaMashu Police Station.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said the suspect is expected to appear at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court soon.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE