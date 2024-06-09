Mayor’s son found dead seven days after going missing

Durban — Business tycoon and politician PG Mavundla and his family are in mourning after the body of his son was found on Saturday, a week after he went missing. Nkosinathi Mavundla, 30, was supposed to join his father on a family trip last week but never showed up. News of the tragedy broke late Saturday afternoon, marking seven days since he disappeared from his home.

“We are under cold water,” a distraught PG Mavundla told the Sunday Tribune on Saturday night and then referred further questions to family spokesperson Sandile Mavundla. “The family got suspicious when he didn’t join the trip and they started looking for him immediately. Unfortunately, I am not at liberty to disclose where he was found as the police have requested that as little information as possible be shared with the public as the death is under investigation,” Sandile said. He said the family were distraught and were not taking calls or speaking to the media.

“Mr (PG) Mavundla personally is inconsolable as he spent the last few days searching for his son day and night, only to find that he has passed away,” he said. Nkosinathi Mavundla, who was due to turn 30 next month, is survived by his two children and his fiancé. Sandile said they would release the details of a memorial service in due course. PG Mavundla is the president of the Abantu Batho Congress party. He is currently the mayor of the uMvoti Local Municipality and is a former deputy mayor of eThekwini Municipality.