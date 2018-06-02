DURBAN - While tongues are wagging about the “dagga shop” opening its doors in Durban North yesterday, the founder of Cannabis Culture said his centre was far off from just a place to get high.

“The Holistic Releaf Health and Wellness Centre is the “first of its kind in Africa,” said chief executive Kirthi Thaver.

“The aim of the centre is to provide holistic and natural treatment to people, to ‘releaf’ people from acute and chronic illnesses and diseases,” said Thaver.

“Releaf”, yes, because the dispensary offers oils infused with the cannabis plant.

Thaver is also the chairperson of the Cannabis Development Council of Africa.

Although the use of medicinal cannabis is a hotly debated topic in the country, Thaver is adamant the clinic will highlight the health benefits of the plant.

Said Thaver:“Cannabis used in various forms, including an oil form, has many health benefits, including the treatment of cancer.”

He opened the centre yesterday at an elegant function attended largely by members of the local health sector.

The clinic not only presents an array of imported oils infused with medicinal cannabis but also has other aspects of natural treatment including traditional healing, and physiotherapy.

Singer Kyle Deutschmann (Kyle Deutsch) will also be linked to the centre in his capacity as a medical professional as a chiropractor.

Looking forward, Thaver hoped he could work with government officials to create and enable health policies that will allow for the full use of medicinal cannabis.

“This type of treatment, natural treatment, should be able to reach our people as it has socio-economic, medical and environmental benefits,” he said.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE