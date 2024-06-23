Meet the new KZN Cabinet

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli this week announced the new Members of the Executive Council (MEC) who are entrusted with the task of rebuilding the province. This is who the new MECs are:

REVEREND MUSA ZONDI (IFP) Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism The IFP senior made a return to mainstream politics late last year when he became an MPL after years in the political wilderness. A staunch critic of government over the years, Rev Zondi takes over a portfolio that is regarded as the key driver of investment and economic growth within the province.

He is expected to provide leadership that would ensure that entities such as the KZN Growth Fund, Dube Trade Port Corporation and Ezemvelo draw investment and drive job creation. Additionally Zondi would have to make sure that the funding entities provide opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, and not just those who are politically connected. THULASIZWE BUTHELEZI (IFP) Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Buthelezi, who vacated his position as Zululand District mayor a few weeks ago, takes over a portfolio that brings him back to local government. His department is expected to provide support to municipalities, many of which are in distress. The challenges of crumbling infrastructure and other service delivery challenges in municipalities such as eThekwini and Msunduzi will be on his shoulders, as local government is regarded as one of the key pillars of economic development. Buthelezi would need to ensure that his department lives up to expectation of providing both monitoring and support to facilitate the revival of this critical sphere. Part of this will be to ensure that municipalities have adequate capacity and are equally financially viable.

The recent disasters have also underlined the importance for district municipalities to be properly equipped to provide rapid assistance to communities when in need. This is one of the areas that the MEC needs to attend to swiftly. Aside from this, the MEC has to navigate the relationship between government and traditional leaders. THEMBENI MADLOPHA-MTHETHWA (IFP) Agriculture and Rural Development

The former IFP Jozini mayor takes over the portfolio that has always been viewed as one the possible drivers for economic growth in the province, but has fallen short of expectation. KZN is renowned for having huge acres of land that are lying unused owing to a combination of lack of enthusiasm for farming and inadequate support for those in the trade. As someone who has led a rural municipality, Madlopha-Mthethwa would need to ensure that rural farmers are supported both with implements and skills that would enable them to be self-sustainable.

SIBONISO DUMA (ANC) Transport and Human Settlements Having served as the MEC for Economic Development and Tourism, Duma faces a different set of challenges under the new portfolio.

The 2022 floods caused severe damage in the province, destroying bridges, houses and roads in many communities – and it would be Duma’s job to fix this. Further, he would need to address the issue of urbanisation which has led to the mushrooming of shacks in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, because there are not enough houses to meet the needs. Duma, who is the ANC KZN chairperson, and his team would also have to ensure that new roads are constructed and current ones are properly maintained, as they are key to the movement of people and goods. While transport has been merged with safety and security since 2004, Ntuli has taken the safety function to the Premier’s office

NOMAGUGU SIMELANE (ANC) Health The ANC KZN deputy chairperson is the only one to have retained her portfolio from the previous administration and knows the department’s challenges much like the back of her hand.

The recent demonstration by unemployed doctors and healthcare workers during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign trail in Ashdown, Pietermaritzburg, are part of the challenges that continue to face the department. According to the 2024/25 budget delivered in March, the department was allocated R53.8 billion – the second-largest budget allocation after education – but continues to battle because of its size. Complaints of understaffing at many hospitals, and lack of equipment and specialists have been a constant feature for the department over the years, and Simelane would need to address this. She would also have to oversee planning for the next step of the National Health Insurance, which has been recently signed into law. SIPHO HLOMUKA (ANC)

Education Hlomuka makes a return to the executive after his debut as a Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC under then-premier Sihle Zikalala and later as Transport and Community Safety MEC under then-premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. The department has the largest budget allocation of R63bn, but among its main challenges is being resourced. This is because nearly two-thirds of its budget goes to the compensation of employees. The demand for schools and classrooms and schools in many parts of the province present an additional problem for the MEC.

Hlomuka would also need to ensure that the National School Nutrition Programme functions properly, as it has been demonstrated that things can go wrong, leaving thousands of pupils who rely on the daily meals hungry. FRANCOIS RODGERS (DA) Finance

Having been a member of the finance portfolio committee since his arrival to the KZN Legislature, one of Rodgers’ main tasks would be to ensure that every rand is accounted for. While his department does not have a massive budget, his new task as Finance MEC would be to properly allocate funds to various departments, and that each one of them spends within their means to avoid going bust and having to ask for the intervention of the National Treasury. MARTIN MEYER (DA)

Public Works A surprise appointment to the Cabinet for many, Meyer is the former eThekwini councillor who served in different capacities, among them Human Settlements and Infrastructure. Aside from ensuring that government buildings are properly maintained, Meyer’s task would be to make sure that government properties are accounted for, and those that are ready for sale are disposed off. There have been arguments in some sections that many buildings were idle while departments sought private rental space when buildings could be fixed and rental money saved and channelled for other uses.

MBALI SHINGA (NFP) Social Development Shinga, whose party, the NFP, played the kingmaker role in forming the provincial government of unity, has been rewarded with the portfolio that has been largely associated with pensions and other government grants in the past, but has a greater role to play.