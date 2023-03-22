Mercedes-Benz driver arrested for petrol theft

Durban – A Mercedes-Benz V Class driver will spend a few nights behind bars for stealing petrol from a Pietermaritzburg petrol station on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred at the Shell Montgomery Service Station in Athlone just after 7am. The driver allegedly filled up his tank with R1 600 worth of petrol and fled without paying.
Mi7 National group director Colin David said the manager at the petrol station contacted their offices and the driver was traced through a surveillance camera.
“Within 10 minutes of the vehicle's details being entered into the system, the Mi7 Surveillance Net flagged the vehicle on Villiers Drive and it was intercepted on Taunton Road.”
However, when the driver noticed he was being cornered, he fled, crashing into an Mi7 vehicle.
“He applied brakes in the middle of the road and an officer’s vehicle crashed into him. He tried fleeing again and a high-speed chase ensued. With additional teams, he was successfully intercepted on Francis Staniland Road in Montrose. When he was arrested he said he had done nothing wrong,” said David.
The man, who was alone in the car, was arrested and charged with theft and negligent driving.
