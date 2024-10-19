Metro police announce road closure ahead of Amashova National Classic

The Metro Police has announced that there would be road closures due to the Amashova National Classic taking place today.
The cycling event will bring together cyclists from across the world, and with it, a number of road closures.
The Metro police has urged the public to plan their travels accordingly to avoid any inconvenience, as this will also affect motorists travelling towards Durban.
Road closures in eThekwini Municipality includes:
- The R103 from Inchanga to Bothas Hill Butchery will be closed from 2am to 1pm. This is a longer closure due to the steep climbs and descent cyclists will face.
- R103 Patna Road to R103 Galloway Road: Closed from 2am to 1.30pm. More extended closures to keep the route clear and safe for riders.
- Old Main Road Hillcrest to Hospital Road: Closed from 2am to 1.30pm. Motorists are urged to avoid this section of Hillcrest during the closure times.
- Hospital Road/Shongweni Road, M13 Hillcrest: Closed from 2am to 1.30pm.
Significant delays are expected in this area; therefore, motorists are advised to find alternative routes.
- M13 Hillcrest to M13 Westville (Westbound): Closed from 2am to 2.30pm. A major highway closure and the public is urged to plan their route carefully if travelling through Hillcrest and Westville.
- M13 Westville to M13 45th Cutting (Westbound): Closed from 2am to 2.30pm.
Alternative routes are strongly recommended when travelling to Durban they are as follows:
- N3 outbound to Monty Naicker Street: Closed from 2am to 3pm. Cyclists will now be entering Durban, affecting the N3 route significantly. Monty Naicker Street (Pine Street): Closed from 2am to 3pm. Expect road closures in central Durban as the race approaches its conclusion.
- Masabalala Yengwa Avenue (Southbound): Closed from 2am to 4pm. Final stretch leading towards the finish line—anticipate major delays and closures.
There will also be a SANRAL road closure on the N3.
“We urge all motorists, commuters, and residents to respect these road closures to ensure the safety of both participants and the public. Metro Police will be out in full force to manage traffic and enforce safety protocols. Please cooperate with officers on duty,” said Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu.