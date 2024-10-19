Metro police announce road closure ahead of Amashova National Classic

The Metro Police has announced that there would be road closures due to the Amashova National Classic taking place today. The cycling event will bring together cyclists from across the world, and with it, a number of road closures.

The Metro police has urged the public to plan their travels accordingly to avoid any inconvenience, as this will also affect motorists travelling towards Durban. Road closures in eThekwini Municipality includes: The R103 from Inchanga to Bothas Hill Butchery will be closed from 2am to 1pm. This is a longer closure due to the steep climbs and descent cyclists will face. R103 Patna Road to R103 Galloway Road: Closed from 2am to 1.30pm. More extended closures to keep the route clear and safe for riders. Old Main Road Hillcrest to Hospital Road: Closed from 2am to 1.30pm. Motorists are urged to avoid this section of Hillcrest during the closure times. Hospital Road/Shongweni Road, M13 Hillcrest: Closed from 2am to 1.30pm. Significant delays are expected in this area; therefore, motorists are advised to find alternative routes.