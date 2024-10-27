Millets: Climate friendly food product for healthier communities

The Consulate General of India in Durban hosted a Millet Symposium, coinciding with the annual observance of Ayurveda Day on October 29. In collaboration with the DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Indigenous Knowledge Systems (CIKS), hub of the African Institute in Indigenous Knowledge Systems (AIIKS), at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the Consulate General of India have undertaken the initiative to promote the India-Africa Millets Relations for sustainable futures in South Africa and Africa.

Millets are low maintenance and a drought-resistant versatile grain (cereal) packed with nutrients. Last year (2023) the world, including the United Nations celebrated the International Year of Millets with India actively promoting the adoption of millets and millet-related products as a climate friendly food product for healthier communities. The focus on millets aligns with the aspirations of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), aiming to promote sustainable practices for future generations.

Historically, millets were staples on many Indian plates and abroad, yet a significant decline in their consumption has been noted. A 2014 report by the National Council of Applied Economic Research revealed that the prominence of millets has waned over the decades, yielding ground to more processed staples such as rice and wheat. As global challenges mount—ranging from food scarcity to climate change—current research underscores millets as a pivotal crop capable of not only addressing nutritional requirements but also fostering resilience in the face of environmental fluctuations.

Millets, often grown by marginalised communities and specifically among women, have thus become an emblem of resilience and empowerment. By leveraging both technology and indigenous knowledge, the India-Africa Millets Relations initiative aims to restore the prominence of these crops, while creating collaborative platforms for knowledge exchange and innovation. Dr Thelma John David, Consul General of India in Durban, remarked on the journey to revitalise millets, highlighting the partnership with local institutions.

“We celebrated the international year of millets and UKZN stood with us,” she shared, noting the presence of representatives from six provinces. “It’s been a special privilege to work with various stakeholders, the community has truly responded.” She expressed her enthusiasm for grassroots support, as local farmers and tech developers are keen to harness millets in South Africa. High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar echoed this sentiment, speaking about millets as an essential part of both Indian and African cultures.

“If you walk down a supermarket aisle, you will see bread that incorporates multiple cereals, of which many are millets,” he said. Kumar’s reflections illustrate a shift in consumer awareness and nutrition understanding, as millets are recognised for their superior health benefits. India’s extensive experience with millets—developing value chains and innovative technologies—positions it as a model for African nations aspiring to revive these indigenous grains.

Kumar urged a return to these ancient grains, advocating for their ability to thrive in less-than-ideal agricultural conditions, offering ecological advantages of lower water and chemical requirements. “Going back to millets can resolve our food security problems,” he said. Amidst this growing enthusiasm for millets, there exists a unique opportunity to create inclusive Nutra-hubs, integrating various stakeholders—from local farmers, especially women, to policymakers and entrepreneurs. The development of these hubs could facilitate the growth of a robust millets economy in South Africa, bridging knowledge-sharing across continents.