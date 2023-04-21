Millions availed to Izinduna will finally go into their pockets

Pietermaritzburg - Thousands of Izinduna (headmen) will have a peaceful sleep knowing that bills will be paid, after the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) committed to settling backpay dating back to 2013. On Thursday Bongi Sithole-Moloi delivered a R2.4 billion budget in the KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg, with millions allocated to Izinduna. Also set to benefit are the secretaries of the traditional courts.

She explained that over the years, government has been saddled with the issue of the backpay to Izinduna. She said this was posing a threat to the financial well-being of the department, as they were constantly told by the Auditor-General that owing to the amount owed to Izinduna, the Cogta department could not be considered as a going concern. Izinduna are trustees of rural chiefs and are responsible for the day-to-day business of tribal authorities which includes presiding over disputes in the villages, allocation of land and convening public meetings. KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongi Sithole-Moloi delivering her budget speech in the KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Supplied Prior to 2013, the majority were working without compensation until 2016 when the government declared they should be paid a stipend.

Sithole-Moloi also announced that her department had increased the secretaries of traditional leaders stipends from R1 600 to R8 000, with effect from April. “We have already started the process of communicating with Izinduna as well as their families and the estates of the deceased who qualified for the backpay. “We can confirm that all Izinduna who are owed backpay, including those who are no longer in the system, whether through termination of their services or through death, will be paid,” she told the legislature.

Sithole-Moloi said her department aims to conclude the process before the end of May, with payment being made in three instalments for Izinduna who were still on the system. “We are glad that we have now managed to settle this impasse and can focus on the important task at hand, which is to ensure the well-being of our communities,” she said. The announcement was welcomed by opposition parties in the legislature.